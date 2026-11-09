ETV Bharat / state

Leopard Kills 8-Year-Old Boy In Gujarat's Junagadh, Third Incident In 45 Days

Junagadh: Diwali celebrations turned tragic in Gujarat after an eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard in Datrana in Mendarda taluka of Junagadh district while his parents were working in the fields.

This is the third such incident in the taluka in the last 45 days.

The leopard attacked the boy, identified as Chhotu Kailash, at around 8 to 8:30 pm, inflicting severe injuries to his neck. His parents rushed him to the Mendarda Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The boy's parents are migrant agricultural labourers and hail from Madhya Pradesh. Following his death, the family returned to their home state with the body for the last rites on the same night.

Upon information about the leopard attack, the Forest Department launched an operation to capture the animal and has set up cages at several locations in the area.