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Leopard Kills 8-Year-Old Boy In Gujarat's Junagadh, Third Incident In 45 Days

The boy's parents are migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh and are engaged as agricultural labourers.

Leopard Kills 8-Year-Old Boy In Junagadh, Third Incident In 45 Days
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 9, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Junagadh: Diwali celebrations turned tragic in Gujarat after an eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard in Datrana in Mendarda taluka of Junagadh district while his parents were working in the fields.

This is the third such incident in the taluka in the last 45 days.

The leopard attacked the boy, identified as Chhotu Kailash, at around 8 to 8:30 pm, inflicting severe injuries to his neck. His parents rushed him to the Mendarda Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The boy's parents are migrant agricultural labourers and hail from Madhya Pradesh. Following his death, the family returned to their home state with the body for the last rites on the same night.

Upon information about the leopard attack, the Forest Department launched an operation to capture the animal and has set up cages at several locations in the area.

This marks the third instance in Mendarda taluka in the last 45 days where a leopard has attacked a child.

On September 23, a leopard killed an eight to 10-year-old daughter of a farm labourer while she was working in the fields. Subsequently, on September 25, a young girl from an agricultural labourer's family was severely injured in a leopard attack in Ambala village and was discharged from the hospital after several days of treatment.

ETV Bharat attempted to contact Forest Department officials for further details but nobody was available due to the holidays.

Also Read

  1. Seven-Year-Old Tribal Boy Mauled To Death By Leopard In Gujarat Village
  2. Leopard Kills Three-And-A-Half-Year-Old In Gujarat’s Navsari; Over 10 Cages Set Up To Capture Animal

TAGGED:

LEOPARD ATTACK IN GUJARAT
LEOPARD KILLS BOY IN JUNAGADH
DIWALI CELEBRATIONS TURN TRAGIC
MAULED TO DEATH BY LEOPARD

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