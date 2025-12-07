ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Leopard Kills 5 Year Old Boy In Valparai, 3rd Child To Be Killed In The Area In 6 Months

Coimbatore: A five-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in a tea plantation in Valparai area of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district on Saturday.

The victim, Saiful Alam, was playing in front of the labourer quarters at Ayyarpadi at around 7.15 pm on Saturday when the leopard suddenly emerged from the nearby tea bushes, grabbed him, and disappeared into the estate interior. His parents, Rajful Ali and Shajita, who are from Assam and work in the tea plantation, were inside the house when the incident took place.

Hearing the screams of other children, the parents ran and informed the tea garden officer about the incident. After frantic searches by estate workers and forest teams, Saiful's body was found deep inside the plantation, bearing clear signs of a leopard attack. The boy's body was sent to the Valparai Government Hospital for autopsy.

This is the third child to be killed by a leopard in Valparai in the last six months, raising alarm among residents and prompting calls for stronger protective measures in tea estates bordering forest areas.