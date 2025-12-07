Tamil Nadu: Leopard Kills 5 Year Old Boy In Valparai, 3rd Child To Be Killed In The Area In 6 Months
In June and August as well, two children were killed in similar leopard attacks in Valparai.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 10:22 AM IST
Coimbatore: A five-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in a tea plantation in Valparai area of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district on Saturday.
The victim, Saiful Alam, was playing in front of the labourer quarters at Ayyarpadi at around 7.15 pm on Saturday when the leopard suddenly emerged from the nearby tea bushes, grabbed him, and disappeared into the estate interior. His parents, Rajful Ali and Shajita, who are from Assam and work in the tea plantation, were inside the house when the incident took place.
Hearing the screams of other children, the parents ran and informed the tea garden officer about the incident. After frantic searches by estate workers and forest teams, Saiful's body was found deep inside the plantation, bearing clear signs of a leopard attack. The boy's body was sent to the Valparai Government Hospital for autopsy.
This is the third child to be killed by a leopard in Valparai in the last six months, raising alarm among residents and prompting calls for stronger protective measures in tea estates bordering forest areas.
On August 11, 2025, eight-year-old Noorjil Haq, the son of Assam native Sarafat Ali, was killed in a gruesome leopard attack at Waverly Estate in Kavarakallu, around 30 km from the Kerala–Tamil Nadu border. The boy had been playing near his home when the leopard dragged him into the dense tea plantation. His body was later recovered with severe disfigurement, as the animal had partially consumed him.
Barely weeks earlier, on June 22, 2025, four-year-old Roshini, the daughter of a migrant couple from Jharkhand, was mauled and dragged away by a leopard at Pachamalai near Valparai. Though search operations were immediately launched, the child could not be located on the first day. Her body parts were found only after the Forest Department deployed additional personnel and intensified their search efforts on June 23 morning.
The recurring attacks have created a climate of fear among Valparai's plantation communities, many of whom are migrant labourers living in close proximity to forested landscapes. Residents say the fragmented patches of dense bushes, poor lighting, and lack of fencing around estate quarters make children particularly vulnerable.
Forest officials have increased patrolling and installed additional camera traps in the region. They have urged residents to keep children indoors after dusk and to report any leopard sightings immediately.
Read More: