ETV Bharat / state

Leopard Kills 4-Year-Old Girl In Uttarakhand: Angry Villagers Lock Tehsildar And Forest Officer In Shop

Angry residents block the Pauri-Devprayag motor road following the fatal leopard attack on a young girl. ( ETV Bharat )

Pauri Garhwal: Anger has erupted in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district after a four-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack near Khandyusain on the Devprayag-Pauri motor road.

On Tuesday, villagers surrounded local MLA Rajkumar Pori, and on Wednesday, protesters locked Pauri Tehsildar Rajendra Goswami and Forest Department SDO Ayesha Bisht inside a shop. Villagers also allegedly manhandled Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Mahatim Yadav when he reached the spot.

The leopard attacked the four-year-old girl around 6 pm on Tuesday, November 3, in Khandyusain, Pauri. The incident triggered widespread anger among local residents. Villagers protest in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal after a leopard killed a four-year-old girl near Khandyusain. (ETV Bharat) Around 7.30 pm, Pauri MLA Rajkumar Pori reached the victim's family to offer support, but angry villagers surrounded him. Some protesters climbed onto his vehicle and raised slogans. Despite repeated attempts by police personnel to pacify them, the demonstration continued, forcing the MLA to remain inside his car for a considerable period. Pori stepped out of his vehicle around 10.15 pm and spoke to the villagers, assuring them of necessary security measures. Following his intervention, the protesters calmed down and the MLA's convoy eventually left the spot. Villagers Block Pauri-Devprayag Road The protest intensified again on Wednesday, November 4, when villagers gathered on the Pauri-Devprayag motor road around 8 am and staged a sit-in, blocking traffic. The road remained completely closed until at least 9 am.