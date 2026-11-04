Leopard Kills 4-Year-Old Girl In Uttarakhand: Angry Villagers Lock Tehsildar And Forest Officer In Shop
Talks between villagers and the divisional forest officer continued even after the two detained officials were released following assurances.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Pauri Garhwal: Anger has erupted in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district after a four-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack near Khandyusain on the Devprayag-Pauri motor road.
On Tuesday, villagers surrounded local MLA Rajkumar Pori, and on Wednesday, protesters locked Pauri Tehsildar Rajendra Goswami and Forest Department SDO Ayesha Bisht inside a shop. Villagers also allegedly manhandled Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Mahatim Yadav when he reached the spot.
The leopard attacked the four-year-old girl around 6 pm on Tuesday, November 3, in Khandyusain, Pauri. The incident triggered widespread anger among local residents.
Around 7.30 pm, Pauri MLA Rajkumar Pori reached the victim's family to offer support, but angry villagers surrounded him. Some protesters climbed onto his vehicle and raised slogans. Despite repeated attempts by police personnel to pacify them, the demonstration continued, forcing the MLA to remain inside his car for a considerable period.
Pori stepped out of his vehicle around 10.15 pm and spoke to the villagers, assuring them of necessary security measures. Following his intervention, the protesters calmed down and the MLA's convoy eventually left the spot.
Villagers Block Pauri-Devprayag Road
The protest intensified again on Wednesday, November 4, when villagers gathered on the Pauri-Devprayag motor road around 8 am and staged a sit-in, blocking traffic. The road remained completely closed until at least 9 am.
Tehsildar Rajendra Goswami and Forest Department SDO Ayesha Bisht reached the spot to pacify the protesters but faced strong opposition. As tensions escalated, villagers allegedly locked both officials inside a shop around 11.30 am.
Residents said incidents of wildlife attacks had been reported repeatedly in the area, but the Forest Department and the district administration had failed to put effective safety measures in place. They said people no longer felt safe even in their courtyards or on nearby roads. Parents were especially worried about letting their children step outside.
After learning that two officials had been detained, DFO Mahatim Yadav reached the spot. He reportedly faced pushing and manhandling by angry villagers.
Following assurances from the DFO, the villagers released the Tehsildar and the SDO after keeping them confined for around half an hour. Talks between the DFO and villagers were underway, while the road blockade, which began at 8 am, continued.
DFO Mahatim Yadav said a Forest Department team reached the spot on Tuesday night after the leopard attack, and another team was conducting regular patrols in the area.
He added that trap cameras and a cage had been installed to monitor and capture the animal. A shooter team had also been deployed, and orders had been received to tranquilise the leopard and, as a last resort, eliminate it if necessary.
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