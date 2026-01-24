Leopard Killed, Man Injured In Late Night Encounter In Odisha's Cuttack
Subhranshu Bhol (28) stabbed the leopard that had entered his farmhouse. He was injured in the fight and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Cuttack: In a daring late-night human-wildlife encounter, a young man fought a leopard in his farmhouse in Narasinghpur block of Cuttack district and survived, though with critical injuries, after allegedly killing the animal with a kitchen knife.
The incident took place on Friday night at Anantaprasad village under Narsinghpur West forest range, when 28-year-old Subhranshu Bhol was alone at his family farmhouse. According to reports, Subhransu woke up after he heard frantic barking of dogs outside the house.
"He opened the door apprehending a herd of elephants might have entered the farmhouse, but a leopard suddenly lunged into his room and attacked him", said Subhransu’s father.
The leopard dragged Subhransu to the floor as a result of which he sustained deep claw and bite injuries on his arms, chest and neck. With no time to escape, Subhransu reportedly picked up a kitchen knife lying nearby and began stabbing the animal repeatedly in a desperate attempt to save himself.
He then managed to shut himself in another room and locked the door from within till help arrived, Bleeding heavily, Subhransu called his father over the phone. The family rushed an ambulance to the spot and shifted him to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. He was later referred to Cuttack city for better treatment, where doctors said his condition remains critical but stable.
The incident triggered panic across the village, with residents staying indoors as forest officials and police reached the area. In the ensuing operation, the injured leopard was found dead in the farmhouse. Its carcass has been sent for postmortem as part of an official inquiry.
Assistant Conservator of Forests, Athagarh, Manoj Patra, confirmed that an investigation has been initiated. “We have received information about the incident and are examining how the leopard strayed into a human habitation. The circumstances of the animal’s movement and death are being verified,” he said.
The bravado of Subhransu has sparked widespread discussion across Odisha, drawing attention to the increasing instances of human-wildlife conflict in areas near forests. Villagers said leopard sightings have become more frequent in recent months, raising concerns over safety in rural settlements adjacent to forest zones. Forest authorities said additional patrolling has been ordered in the area to prevent further such incidents and to assess whether other wild animals are moving close to human habitations.
