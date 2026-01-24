ETV Bharat / state

Leopard Killed, Man Injured In Late Night Encounter In Odisha's Cuttack

Cuttack: In a daring late-night human-wildlife encounter, a young man fought a leopard in his farmhouse in Narasinghpur block of Cuttack district and survived, though with critical injuries, after allegedly killing the animal with a kitchen knife.

The incident took place on Friday night at Anantaprasad village under Narsinghpur West forest range, when 28-year-old Subhranshu Bhol was alone at his family farmhouse. According to reports, Subhransu woke up after he heard frantic barking of dogs outside the house.

"He opened the door apprehending a herd of elephants might have entered the farmhouse, but a leopard suddenly lunged into his room and attacked him", said Subhransu’s father.

The leopard dragged Subhransu to the floor as a result of which he sustained deep claw and bite injuries on his arms, chest and neck. With no time to escape, Subhransu reportedly picked up a kitchen knife lying nearby and began stabbing the animal repeatedly in a desperate attempt to save himself.