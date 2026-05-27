Leopard Killed By Villagers After Days Of Panic In Bihar’s Purnia
According to local residents, the wild animal entered the village and nearby agricultural fields suddenly and attacked several animals.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 11:26 PM IST
Purnia: A leopard that had been terrorising residents for the past three days was killed by villagers in the Tikapatti police station area. The incident took place in Chakla Bahiyar under Dhoosar Panchayat, where the leopard had created fear among villagers with repeated attacks on livestock and people.
According to local residents, the wild animal entered the village and nearby agricultural fields suddenly and attacked several animals. In the last three days it killed two calves and a goat. The leopard also reportedly attacked a few villagers and injured three people, who escaped with minor injuries and were later given medical treatment.
On Wednesday, the leopard was once again spotted moving through the fields. It was then that a large number of villagers gathered at the spot. After surrounding the animal, villagers managed to kill it after lengthy struggle.
Residents said there had been reports of wild animal sightings in the area over the past few days, but they got worried after the leopard attached people.
Shanti Devi, Mukhiya of Tikapatti Gram Panchayat said, “For the past few days, there were reports of a wild animal being seen in the area. Information was immediately shared with the local police station and the forest department. After receiving the alert, the administration reached the spot and took custody of the leopard’s body,” she said.
Following the incident, local authorities arrived at the scene and recovered the carcass of the leopard. A team from the forest department has also reached the area and launched an investigation into the matter.
Read More: