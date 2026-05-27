ETV Bharat / state

Leopard Killed By Villagers After Days Of Panic In Bihar’s Purnia

Purnia: A leopard that had been terrorising residents for the past three days was killed by villagers in the Tikapatti police station area. The incident took place in Chakla Bahiyar under Dhoosar Panchayat, where the leopard had created fear among villagers with repeated attacks on livestock and people.

According to local residents, the wild animal entered the village and nearby agricultural fields suddenly and attacked several animals. In the last three days it killed two calves and a goat. The leopard also reportedly attacked a few villagers and injured three people, who escaped with minor injuries and were later given medical treatment.

On Wednesday, the leopard was once again spotted moving through the fields. It was then that a large number of villagers gathered at the spot. After surrounding the animal, villagers managed to kill it after lengthy struggle.