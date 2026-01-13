Leopard Dies Of Suspected Heart Attack; Carcass Found Floating In Stream In Madhya Pradesh
The carcass of the big cat without any external injuries was found floating in a stream in the Bhudkum beat of the Chhindi forest range.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
Chhindwara: A leopard was found dead in a stream in the Chhindi forest range here with officials suspecting heart attack as the cause of death.
Forest Department SDO Anadi Budhaulia said on Tuesday that the leopard's carcass was found floating in a stream in the Bhudkum beat of the Chhindi forest range. Upon receiving the information, veterinarians reached the spot and conducted a post-mortem, he said.
“Preliminary examination revealed no external wounds or signs of hunting on the leopard's body. Based on the symptoms found during the post-mortem, the doctor suspects the leopard died of a heart attack or a serious disease like tuberculosis. However, the final report is awaited," added the Wildlife Department officer.
According to SDO Anadi Budhaulia, the deceased leopard was an adult male, approximately 8 years old and had been moving around in the area for quite some time.
“The sudden death has also worried the forest department. Although the exact cause of death is not yet known, the viscera report has been sent for examination. The correct cause will be known after the report arrives."
Wildlife expert Dr. Ankit Meshram said that leopards are also susceptible to cardiac arrest or heart attacks, adding such cases have occurred before.
“When a leopard is frightened, stressed, or trapped in a cage or net, it becomes extremely anxious. In such situations, there is a possibility of a heart attack. Sometimes, when a leopard ventures out of the forest and into human settlements, and a confrontation with humans occurs, there is a possibility of such an outcome in that conflict," Meshram said.
In Chhindwara, the temperature recently dropped to 2 degrees Celsius, and the severe cold spell continues.
