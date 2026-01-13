ETV Bharat / state

Leopard Dies Of Suspected Heart Attack; Carcass Found Floating In Stream In Madhya Pradesh

Chhindwara: A leopard was found dead in a stream in the Chhindi forest range here with officials suspecting heart attack as the cause of death.

Forest Department SDO Anadi Budhaulia said on Tuesday that the leopard's carcass was found floating in a stream in the Bhudkum beat of the Chhindi forest range. Upon receiving the information, veterinarians reached the spot and conducted a post-mortem, he said.

“Preliminary examination revealed no external wounds or signs of hunting on the leopard's body. Based on the symptoms found during the post-mortem, the doctor suspects the leopard died of a heart attack or a serious disease like tuberculosis. However, the final report is awaited," added the Wildlife Department officer.

According to SDO Anadi Budhaulia, the deceased leopard was an adult male, approximately 8 years old and had been moving around in the area for quite some time.