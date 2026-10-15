Leopard Attacks Leave 7 People Injured In Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari
Panic has been triggered after seven people were injured in two separate leopard attacks in Dhamtari, reports Abhishek.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
Dhamtari: A leopard has created terror in the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, straying into homes late Wednesday night and today leaving seven people wounded.
The leopard entered homes in Karipani village, located in the Nagri area, and severely injured three people. The animal fled after the residents raised an alarm. Two women and one man were among those injured in the attack.
On Thursday morning, villagers spotted the leopard crossing the road outside the village which created an atmosphere of fear among the local residents, who subsequently alerted the Forest Department about the incident.
Villagers reported that the leopard was first spotted by passersby, who managed to record a video that has now gone viral.
Residents of Karipani village said that an ox tied outside the home of an elderly woman, Urmila Bai Markam, suddenly began making noise. Hearing the commotion, she stepped outside, and the animal attacked her. The leopard attacked two more persons, which caused panic in the village.
Following the incidents, a Forest Department team arrived at the scene and advised the residents to remain vigilant. Authorities have set up a cage in the forest area surrounding the village.
The presence of a leopard in villages adjacent to the Tiger Reserve has heightened concerns among the local population. The Forest Department is monitoring the situation and has urged villagers to stay alert.
"We were asleep at home during the night when a leopard attacked and injured us. When the ox began making noise, my grandmother went outside to check, and a leopard attacked her. When she screamed, my uncle went out to see what was happening, and the leopard attacked him as well," said a family member.
"The leopard has attacked three people. The condition of all the injured is stable, and two people have been referred elsewhere for further treatment," said Dr Rajesh Suryavanshi, of District Hospital Dhamtari.
Timeline Of Leopard Sightings:
October 3, 2026: A leopard was spotted resting at a shrine in the New RES Ramnagar Colony of Kanker. Local residents filmed the animal and shared the footage, which subsequently went viral on social media. The area where the leopard was seen is frequently visited by wild animals.
October 3, 2026: In the Bagbahara forest range of Mahasamund, a leopard entered a farmer's house and attacked the family. Three people were severely injured.
September 10, 2026: Panic spread among the residents of Jaitpuri village, located about 10 kilometers from the Kabirdham district headquarters, after a leopard was spotted in the middle of a paddy field. The leopard roaming in the area preyed on some goats. The Forest Department team later tranquilised and rescued the animal.
August 27, 2026: A leopard was spotted on August 27 in the railway terminal area near Bhanwartank, along the Bilaspur-Katni rail route under the Bilaspur Railway Division of the South East Central Railway. A video showing the leopard moving along the railway tracks and inside a tunnel has gone viral on social media.
August 1, 2026: The Forest Department captured a leopard in Kerabahar, Joba area of Gariaband. Following a medical examination, the leopard was safely released into the core area of the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve.
August 6, 2026: In the Sarona forest range of Kanker, a leopard ventured near a residential area in search of prey. While pursuing its prey, the leopard fell into a well, and the Forest Department team subsequently rescued the animal.
August 5, 2026: In the Indravati Tiger Reserve area of Bijapur, a leopard suddenly appeared on the Kutru-Mangapeta road and wandered along for about 20 minutes. Motorists and passersby traveling along the route spotted the animal. A video of the leopard on the road, captured on a mobile phone by 108 ambulance staff, also surfaced later.
July 12, 2026: The Dhamtari Forest Department successfully rescued a leopard that had fallen into a well in the Nagri forest range.
June 15, 2026: A leopard was spotted on the road between Gangrel and Kukrel in the Dhamtari district.
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