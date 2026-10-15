ETV Bharat / state

Leopard Attacks Leave 7 People Injured In Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari

Dhamtari : A leopard has created terror in the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, straying into homes late Wednesday night and today leaving seven people wounded.

The leopard entered homes in Karipani village, located in the Nagri area, and severely injured three people. The animal fled after the residents raised an alarm. Two women and one man were among those injured in the attack.

On Thursday morning, villagers spotted the leopard crossing the road outside the village which created an atmosphere of fear among the local residents, who subsequently alerted the Forest Department about the incident.

Villagers reported that the leopard was first spotted by passersby, who managed to record a video that has now gone viral.

Residents of Karipani village said that an ox tied outside the home of an elderly woman, Urmila Bai Markam, suddenly began making noise. Hearing the commotion, she stepped outside, and the animal attacked her. The leopard attacked two more persons, which caused panic in the village.

Following the incidents, a Forest Department team arrived at the scene and advised the residents to remain vigilant. Authorities have set up a cage in the forest area surrounding the village.

The presence of a leopard in villages adjacent to the Tiger Reserve has heightened concerns among the local population. The Forest Department is monitoring the situation and has urged villagers to stay alert.

"We were asleep at home during the night when a leopard attacked and injured us. When the ox began making noise, my grandmother went outside to check, and a leopard attacked her. When she screamed, my uncle went out to see what was happening, and the leopard attacked him as well," said a family member.

"The leopard has attacked three people. The condition of all the injured is stable, and two people have been referred elsewhere for further treatment," said Dr Rajesh Suryavanshi, of District Hospital Dhamtari.

Timeline Of Leopard Sightings: