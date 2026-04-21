Lemon Prices Soar Past ₹250/kg in Kerala Amid Heatwave, Supply Crunch Hits Consumers
Traders attribute the surge to a sharp drop in supply from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, which are major suppliers of lemons to Kerala.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Kozhikode: With Kerala reeling under intense summer heat and heatwave warnings, lemon prices have surged sharply, crossing ₹250 per kilogramme in retail markets, triggering concern among consumers and small vendors alike.
At the Palayam Market here, wholesale prices for large lemons are currently ranging between ₹200 and ₹220/kg. Medium-sized lemons are priced around ₹160, while smaller varieties cost about ₹120/kg. Just a month ago, wholesale rates hovered between ₹70 and ₹100, highlighting the steep and rapid increase. Prices had already touched ₹180 ahead of the Vishu season before breaching the ₹200 mark within days.
Traders attribute the surge to a sharp drop in supply from neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, which are major suppliers of lemons to Kerala. The ongoing heatwave has adversely affected crop yields in these regions, significantly reducing arrivals to local markets.
At the same time, demand has spiked due to the summer season and ongoing weddings, both of which have increased the consumption of lemon-based beverages. This mismatch between supply and demand has pushed prices to unprecedented levels.
The impact is clearly visible among small businesses. Roadside juice vendors and beverage stalls have been forced to increase prices. A glass of lime juice, once available for ₹15, now costs ₹20 to ₹25, while soda sarbath prices have risen from ₹20 to ₹30. Despite steady customer footfall due to the heat, many vendors say their profit margins have shrunk drastically due to high input costs.
Health authorities continue to recommend lime water as a natural remedy to prevent dehydration during extreme heat. However, the sharp price rise has made this traditionally affordable drink less accessible to common people, who are now paying significantly more compared to packaged beverages.
Traders believe prices will stabilise only after improved weather conditions in supplying states boost agricultural output. Until then, consumers and vendors in Kerala are likely to continue bearing the brunt of the ongoing lemon price surge.
Also read