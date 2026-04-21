ETV Bharat / state

Lemon Prices Soar Past ₹250/kg in Kerala Amid Heatwave, Supply Crunch Hits Consumers

Kozhikode: With Kerala reeling under intense summer heat and heatwave warnings, lemon prices have surged sharply, crossing ₹250 per kilogramme in retail markets, triggering concern among consumers and small vendors alike.

At the Palayam Market here, wholesale prices for large lemons are currently ranging between ₹200 and ₹220/kg. Medium-sized lemons are priced around ₹160, while smaller varieties cost about ₹120/kg. Just a month ago, wholesale rates hovered between ₹70 and ₹100, highlighting the steep and rapid increase. Prices had already touched ₹180 ahead of the Vishu season before breaching the ₹200 mark within days.

Traders attribute the surge to a sharp drop in supply from neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, which are major suppliers of lemons to Kerala. The ongoing heatwave has adversely affected crop yields in these regions, significantly reducing arrivals to local markets.

At the same time, demand has spiked due to the summer season and ongoing weddings, both of which have increased the consumption of lemon-based beverages. This mismatch between supply and demand has pushed prices to unprecedented levels.