How Lella Ramarao Is Inspiring A Nation To Make Fitness A Way Of Life At Age 88
Bapatla: For Lella Venkata Ramarao, aged 88, retirement wasn't about slowing down and withdrawing from a hectic schedule. It marked a new beginning for Ramarao, who resolved to delve deeper into his passion – athletics.
In his lifelong athletic life, Ramarao’s medal tally has been an extraordinarily rich harvest of 160 medals, including 100 gold, 40 silver, and 20 bronze across various national and international competitions. Ramarao exudes confidence as he says with great enthusiasm that staying active through sports is the "secret" behind his good health and long, active life. He firmly believes that regular exercise and discipline can help generate energy at any age.
And at the age of 88, his commitment brought him another remarkable success at the 44th National Master Athletics Championship held this year in Halwar, Rajasthan. Competing in the above-85-year category, he won a gold medal in the javelin throw. He also secured third place in both discus throw and shot put, once again proving his consistency in performance.
Ramarao's journey in sports began during his school days, when he first developed a strong interest in athletics. His talent became evident at the college level, where he won dozens of medals in district and state-level competitions.
Even while working in Hyderabad, he never gave up on sports. Alongside his professional responsibilities, he continued regular practice and participated in several state and national events, consistently proving his mettle.
In addition to his national-level achievements, Ramarao also emerged victorious in the state-level athletics competition held in Bapatla, competing against much younger veterans and earning top honours.
After retirement, his disciplined lifestyle and love for sports kept him physically fit and mentally strong. He firmly believes that regular exercise and discipline can keep people energetic at any age. With unshakeable confidence, he declares his ambition to win many more medals in the years to come, inspiring younger generations to embrace sports and fitness as a way of life.
