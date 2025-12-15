ETV Bharat / state

How Lella Ramarao Is Inspiring A Nation To Make Fitness A Way Of Life At Age 88

Bapatla: For Lella Venkata Ramarao, aged 88, retirement wasn't about slowing down and withdrawing from a hectic schedule. It marked a new beginning for Ramarao, who resolved to delve deeper into his passion – athletics.

In his lifelong athletic life, Ramarao’s medal tally has been an extraordinarily rich harvest of 160 medals, including 100 gold, 40 silver, and 20 bronze across various national and international competitions. Ramarao exudes confidence as he says with great enthusiasm that staying active through sports is the "secret" behind his good health and long, active life. He firmly believes that regular exercise and discipline can help generate energy at any age.

And at the age of 88, his commitment brought him another remarkable success at the 44th National Master Athletics Championship held this year in Halwar, Rajasthan. Competing in the above-85-year category, he won a gold medal in the javelin throw. He also secured third place in both discus throw and shot put, once again proving his consistency in performance.

He dedicated himself more seriously to what he knew best – discipline, regular visits to the sporting ground and practicing his favourite sport of javelin throw, discus throw and shot put.