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Legislature May Consider Reducing Age Of Juvenility From 18 To 16 Years: Allahabad High Court

Representational image. ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Prayagraj: Taking note of a Kerala High Court's recent verdict, the Allahabad High Court has remarked that the legislature may consider reducing the age of juvenility from 18 years to 16 years.

Justice Abdul Shahid remarked while dismissing a juvenile's appeal against the rejection of his second bail application in a dacoity-murder case.

In its judgment, the Kerala High Court observed, "It is high time for the legislatures to consider appropriate amendments in the statutes which deal with the 'juveniles and child in conflict' with law to reduce age to 16 years taking note of the present trend showing sufficient maturity by children when they reach the age of 16. This aspect also to be appropriately addressed." Justice Shahid in an order dated November 17, observed, "Taking note of the aforementioned observations of the Hon'ble Kerala High Court regarding the sufficient maturity attained by children upon reaching the age of 16 years, this aspect may be duly considered by the legislature." The Allahabad High Court was dealing with the juvenile's appeal filed under Section 101(5) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 challenging an order dated May 5, 2026, passed by the Additional District and Sessions Judge/Special Judge (POCSO), Baghpat who rejected his bail application in a 2022 case.