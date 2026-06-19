Plastic Ban Proposed In Jammu Kashmir As Legislative Panel Backs ‘Sikkim Model’
The J&K legislative panel urges a strict plastic bag ban, following models from other states, to protect environment, public health, and promote sustainable development.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Srinagar: Expressing serious concern over the growing menace of plastic pollution in Jammu and Kashmir, a legislative panel has recommended the government impose strict ban on plastic bags in the region.
Led by MLA Kulgam MY Tarigami, the committee on environment urged the National Conference (NC) government to issue an executive order imposing the ban “in the larger interest of environmental protection, public health and sustainable development.”
“We studied and recommended that the government follow the Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Kerala models, where the use of plastic including polythene has been banned. We want to implement this good initiative here for the survival of the region,” Tarigami told ETV Bharat.
The committee set up by the legislative assembly speaker also recommended banning plastic use in official events including inside the assembly premises.
The three states have separately banned plastic use, with Sikkim being the earliest to restrict use of plastic carry bags.
In J&K, official data show that 11,700 tonnes of polythene and single-use plastic were seized since the ban was imposed in the region. Despite this, enforcement has been weak as water bodies and fragile tourist destinations including meadows and mountains are littered with the waste.
The panel noted that indiscriminate use of plastic had emerged as a major environmental challenge, adversely affecting the public health, polluting water bodies and degrading the ecological balance of the region.
Tarigami asked the J&K Pollution Control Committee to intensify the enforcement measures particularly in and around the tourist destinations, religious shrines and environmentally sensitive areas, the official added.
During the deliberations, the Committee members insisted on coordinated action by the Pollution Control Committee, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) to make Jammu and Kashmir plastic-free.
“The Committee sought a comprehensive report on the environmental and ecological impact of the Achan landfill site in Srinagar and Bhagwati Nagar dumping site in Jammu, including the status of legacy waste remediation, scientific waste processing, compliance with National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives and progress achieved under the proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) Project at Achan,” said the official.
The panel also directed the concerned departments to furnish details regarding the impact of waste management activities on Anchar Lake surrounding habitations and ecosystems besides measures taken to prevent leachate generation, groundwater contamination, air pollution and public health hazards.
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