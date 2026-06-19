ETV Bharat / state

Plastic Ban Proposed In Jammu Kashmir As Legislative Panel Backs ‘Sikkim Model’

Srinagar: Expressing serious concern over the growing menace of plastic pollution in Jammu and Kashmir, a legislative panel has recommended the government impose strict ban on plastic bags in the region.

Led by MLA Kulgam MY Tarigami, the committee on environment urged the National Conference (NC) government to issue an executive order imposing the ban “in the larger interest of environmental protection, public health and sustainable development.”

“We studied and recommended that the government follow the Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Kerala models, where the use of plastic including polythene has been banned. We want to implement this good initiative here for the survival of the region,” Tarigami told ETV Bharat.

The committee set up by the legislative assembly speaker also recommended banning plastic use in official events including inside the assembly premises.

The three states have separately banned plastic use, with Sikkim being the earliest to restrict use of plastic carry bags.

In J&K, official data show that 11,700 tonnes of polythene and single-use plastic were seized since the ban was imposed in the region. Despite this, enforcement has been weak as water bodies and fragile tourist destinations including meadows and mountains are littered with the waste.