ETV Bharat / state

Legal Loopholes In Child Marriage Law Leave Many Survivors With Limited Options, Says Activist

Jodhpur: Awareness campaigns and other initiatives have helped reduce child marriages, but the practice has not been completely eradicated. Activists working to end the practice say certain provisions of the existing law are also creating hurdles for survivors seeking to annul their childhood marriages.

Section 3 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, needs strong amendments, according to child rights activist and advocate Dr Kriti Bharti, Managing Trustee of Saarthi Trust. Under the current provision, a person who was married as a minor can seek annulment within two years of attaining adulthood. Once this period expires, the individual must pursue divorce proceedings through a family court, which involves a different and often lengthy legal process.

The issue comes into focus ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Child Marriage, observed on Friday.

Dr Kriti Bharti, who has been at the forefront of efforts to annul child marriages in Rajasthan and across India, said divorce proceedings in court often take considerable time. She believes Section 3 of the Act needs to be amended to make legal relief more accessible.

Saarthi Trust plans to initiate legal proceedings to seek changes to the provision.

Dr Bharti said she has helped secure the annulment of 55 child marriages, setting a record. However, she continues to receive calls from people who were unaware of the legal provisions for annulment when they were younger and have now crossed the prescribed two-year period after attaining adulthood.

Many of them are left in uncertain circumstances. Since they can no longer seek annulment under the relevant provision, they have to pursue divorce, a process that is both expensive and time-consuming.

In Rajasthan, a large number of child marriages traditionally take place on Akshaya Tritiya. Dr Bharti helped secure the annulment of Sonia's marriage on the same occasion. Sonia had been married when she was just 34 days old and endured the consequences of the child marriage for nearly 19 years.

While delivering the verdict, Judge Satish Chandra Godara of Family Court No. 1 said child marriage was not only a criminal offence but also a grave practice that deprives children of their childhood, education and health. He called for collective efforts to eliminate such social evils.

Khusbu, now 21, was married off at the age of 12 in a rural area of Jodhpur district in 2016 due to social pressure.

A few years later, when her in-laws began pressuring her to undergo the traditional gauna ceremony and move to her marital home, she slipped into depression.

During this period, she learned about Saarthi Trust and Dr Bharti's campaign to annul child marriages. Dr Bharti provided her with legal assistance and emotional support.

Around 18 months ago, Khusbu filed a petition seeking annulment of her marriage before Family Court No. 2 with Dr Bharti's assistance. Following the hearing, the court annulled the marriage.

Dr Bharti said caste-based community councils often intervene when a girl or boy expresses a desire to annul a child marriage shortly before attaining adulthood.

These councils allegedly delay proceedings through community meetings and other interventions. By the time the matter is addressed, one or both individuals may have become adults. Once the two-year statutory period expires, they are forced to pursue a separate legal process.

Social restrictions surrounding divorce further complicate matters for survivors.

Advocate Ashok Joshi said the process of obtaining annulment under the child marriage law is simpler than securing a divorce. The latter involves a different and more time-consuming legal procedure.