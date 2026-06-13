ETV Bharat / state

Legal Battle Brews Over Abhishek Banerjee's 17 'Violated' Kolkata Properties

On June 3, Abhishek Banerjee filed a case in the Calcutta High Court challenging the notice of the Public Building Department. The court said that the Calcutta Corporation should provide the lawyer with detailed information on where Abhishek's property has been violated within seven days.

On May 18, the building department of the KMC served notice on 17 properties owned by Trinamool Congress All India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata. However, the notice did not mention whether any specific part was constructed in violation of the law.

Kolkata: The noose is tightening around Trinamool Congress MLA Abhishek Banerjee over his property business. The borough reports on his 17 properties, where he reportedly built houses in violation of building codes, have been handed over to Municipal Administrator Smita Pandey.

And within 14 days from that, Abhishek Banerjee's lawyer will give their statement based on the report to the court. The Kolkata Corporation authorities started taking action after receiving the court papers. The notices that were sent from various boroughs to Abhishek Banerjee have been submitted to the administrator's office, telling them where all the properties are and which laws have been violated.

According to Calcutta Corporation sources, no information has been submitted to the building department in reply to KMC's notice on behalf of Abhishek. Since the matter has gone to the High Court, now the Corporation is keeping an eye on what the court says the building department of KMC will take action according to that instruction. As a result, legal experts are expecting that they will not be able to take strict action against 17 properties this month.

About this, Kolkata City administrator Smita Pandey said, "We are looking at the time. What are the legal aspects we are looking at?" It is known from the sources of the corporation that the municipal administration of Kolkata does not want to take any stubborn action. They will take action against Abhishek's property as per the court order on this notice issue.”

However, re-issuance of notices in other cases except section 400(1) cannot be completely ruled out. On the other hand, the Calcutta Purnigam can also take action regarding Abhishek's property tax. However, everything is on a slow-walk principle, so that the municipal administration does not have to face any problem. The KMC authorities did not burn their faces in the court.