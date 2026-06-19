ETV Bharat / state

Left Parties In Odisha Urge Prez, PM To Address Pertinent Issues In State

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Rairangpur on Saturday, Left parties in Odisha wrote an open letter to the leaders to attract their attention to the state's deepening socio-economic crisis.

In the letter addressed to the country's top leadership, the CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) Liberation and All India Forward Bloc raised concerns over deteriorating law and order, growing unemployment, threats to women's safety, rising prices, environmental degradation and the erosion of democratic rights, urging immediate intervention to address the issues

"People of Odisha are not viewing the President’s and Prime Minister’s visit merely as a ceremonial event. We are urging the country's highest constitutional authorities to acknowledge and address the hardships faced by the people and respond to the growing public concerns across the state," said Prashant Kumar Mishra, secretary, CPI Odisha State Council.



The letter highlighted that Odisha recorded one of the highest rates of violent crime in the country and ranked among the top states in crimes against women. The Left parties alleged that government priorities have shifted towards publicity and image management rather than ensuring public safety and welfare.



The parties also expressed concern over the incident involving elected sarpanch Chameli Ojha in Kendrapara, describing it as an attack on democracy. They demanded an impatial enquiry into the incident. "Apart from celebrating two-year completion of the government, they should also acknowledge the failed promises of the double-engine government," said Suresh Chandra Panigrahi, secretary, CPI(M) Odisha State Committee.

