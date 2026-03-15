Left Parties Announce Candidates For Kerala Assembly Elections
Several prominent leaders like Speaker AN Shamseer have not been given ticket this time.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 9:16 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Soon after the announcement of the Legislative Assembly election dates, Left parties CPI (M) and CPI released their list of candidates on Sunday.
Speaker AN Shamseer, who contested from Thalassery in the last election, has not been given a ticket by CPI (M) this time. Leaders from Kannur including P Jayarajan, EP Jayarajan, and MV Jayarajan have also not been given tickets.
With the verdict in the case against Antony Raju, a minister in the previous cabinet, expected soon, the Thiruvananthapuram Central constituency from where he contested earlier has been kept vacant. If the verdict comes in favour of Antony, he will likely be fielded from the constituency.
In Ambalappuzha, former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran is contesting as an independent candidate, while in Kottarakkara, Aisha Potty, who left the party, has joined the Congress. In Ottapalam, PK Sasi has also left the party and is posing a challenge to CPI (M). Education Minister V Sivankutty will again contest from Nemom.
Former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who was in office during the Sabarimala gold theft issue, and Minister VN Vasavan, who organised the controversial Global Ayyappa Meet, are again seeking votes from their respective constituencies. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and 10 ministers, including nine members of the state secretariat, have been included again in the candidate list.
Despite objections from her husband, Minister Veena George has been given the ticket again from Aranmula. In Taliparamba, there was strong opposition to fielding PK Shyamala, the wife of MV Govindan, but the seat has been given to her.
CPI Candidate List
Kanhangad – Adv. Govindan Pallikkappil
Nadapuram – Adv. P. Vasantham
Tirurangadi – Ajith Koladi
Eranad – Shafeer Keezhisseri
Pattambi – Muhammed Muhsin
Mannarkkad – Mansil Abubacker
Manjeri – VM Mustafa
Ollur – K. Rajan
Kaipamangalam – K.K. Vatsaraj
Kodungallur – V.R. Sunil Kumar
Thrissur – Alankode Leelakrishnan
Nattika – Geetha Gopi
Vaikom – Pradeep
Peerumedu – K Salim Kumar
Muvattupuzha – N Arun
Paravur – ET Tyson
Cherthala – P Prasad
Haripad – TT Jismon
Adoor – Praji Sasidharan
Karunagappally – MS Tara
Chathannoor – R Rajendran
Punalur – Ajay Prasad
Chadayamangalam – J Chinchurani
Chirayinkeezhu – Manoj Idaman
Nedumangad – GR Anil
Some senior CPI leaders like E Chandrasekharan, EK Vijayan, Chittayam Gopakumar, GS Jayalal, P.S. Supal, and V Sasi were dropped from the list. In Nattika, sitting MLA C.C. Mukundan is contesting as an Independent candidate after being denied a ticket. Former MLA Geetha Gopi is the CPI candidate there.
CPI (M) Candidate List
Thiruvananthapuram District
Neyyattinkara – K Ansalan
Vattiyoorkavu – VK Prasanth
Kattakada – IB Satheesh
Nemom – V Sivankutty
Kazhakkoottam – Kadakampally Surendran
Varkala – V Joy
Vamanapuram – DK Murali
Attingal – OS Ambika
Aruvikkara – G Stephen
Kollam District
Kollam – S Jayamohan
Iravipuram – M Noushad
Chavara – Dr Sujith Vijayan (Independent supported)
Kundara – SL Sajikumar
Kottarakkara – KN Balagopal
Pathanamthitta District
Aranmula – Veena George
Konni – KU Janish Kumar
Alappuzha District
Chengannur – Saji Cherian
Kayamkulam – U Prathibha
Ambalappuzha – H Salam
Aroor – Dalima Jojo
Mavelikkara – MS Arun Kumar
Alappuzha – PP Chitharanjan
Kottayam District
Ettumanoor – VN Vasavan
Puthuppally – KM Radhakrishnan
Kottayam – K Anilkumar
Idukki District
Udumbanchola – KK Jayachandran
Devikulam – A Raja
Ernakulam District
Kochi – KJ Maxy
Vypin – MB Shyni
Thrikkakara – Pushpadas
Thrippunithura – KN Unnikrishnan
Kalamassery – P Rajeev
Kothamangalam – Antony John
Kunnathunad – PV Sreenijin
Aluva – AM Ariff
Thrissur District
Irinjalakuda – R Bindu
Wadakkanchery – Xavier Chittilappilly
Manalur – C Ravindranath
Chelakkara – UR Pradeep
Guruvayur – NK Akbar
Puthukkad – KK Ramachandran
Kunnamkulam – AC Moideen
Palakkad District
Thrithala – MB Rajesh
Tarur – PP Sumod
Kongad – K Santhakumari
Shornur – P Mammikutty
Ottapalam – Prem Kumar
Malampuzha – A. Prabhakaran
Alathur – TM Sasi
Nenmara – K Preman
Malappuram District
Thavanur – KT Jaleel (Independent supported)
Ponnani – MK Sakeer
Nilambur – U Sharafali
Tirur – To be announced later
Tanur – V Abdurahiman
Perinthalmanna – VP Muhammed Haneefa
Mankada – MP Alavi
Vengara – K Sabah
Wandoor – KK Damodaran Master
Kozhikode District
Perambra – TP Ramakrishnan
Balussery – KM Sachin Dev
Kozhikode North – Thottathil Raveendran
Beypore – PA Muhammed Riyas
Thiruvambady – Linto Joseph
Koyilandy – K Dasan
Kuttiady – KP Kunhammad Kutty Master
Wayanad District
Mananthavady – OR Kelu
Sulthan Bathery – MS Viswanathan
Kannur District
Dharmadam – Pinarayi Vijayan
Thalassery – Karayi Rajan
Payyannur – TI Madhusoodanan
Kalliasseri – M Vijin
Azhikode – KV Sumeesh
Peravoor – KK Shailaja
Mattannur – VK Sanoj
Taliparamba – PK Shyamala
Kasaragod District
Uduma – CH Kunhambu
Manjeshwaram – KR Jayanand
Trikaripur – VPP Musthafa
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