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Left Parties Announce Candidates For Kerala Assembly Elections

Several prominent leaders like Speaker AN Shamseer have not been given ticket this time.

Soon after the announcement of the Legislative Assembly election dates, Left parties CPI (M) and CPI released their list of candidates on Sunday.
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 15, 2026 at 9:16 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Thiruvananthapuram: Soon after the announcement of the Legislative Assembly election dates, Left parties CPI (M) and CPI released their list of candidates on Sunday.

Speaker AN Shamseer, who contested from Thalassery in the last election, has not been given a ticket by CPI (M) this time. Leaders from Kannur including P Jayarajan, EP Jayarajan, and MV Jayarajan have also not been given tickets.

With the verdict in the case against Antony Raju, a minister in the previous cabinet, expected soon, the Thiruvananthapuram Central constituency from where he contested earlier has been kept vacant. If the verdict comes in favour of Antony, he will likely be fielded from the constituency.

In Ambalappuzha, former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran is contesting as an independent candidate, while in Kottarakkara, Aisha Potty, who left the party, has joined the Congress. In Ottapalam, PK Sasi has also left the party and is posing a challenge to CPI (M). Education Minister V Sivankutty will again contest from Nemom.

Former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who was in office during the Sabarimala gold theft issue, and Minister VN Vasavan, who organised the controversial Global Ayyappa Meet, are again seeking votes from their respective constituencies. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and 10 ministers, including nine members of the state secretariat, have been included again in the candidate list.

Despite objections from her husband, Minister Veena George has been given the ticket again from Aranmula. In Taliparamba, there was strong opposition to fielding PK Shyamala, the wife of MV Govindan, but the seat has been given to her.

CPI Candidate List

Kanhangad – Adv. Govindan Pallikkappil

Nadapuram – Adv. P. Vasantham

Tirurangadi – Ajith Koladi

Eranad – Shafeer Keezhisseri

Pattambi – Muhammed Muhsin

Mannarkkad – Mansil Abubacker

Manjeri – VM Mustafa

Ollur – K. Rajan

Kaipamangalam – K.K. Vatsaraj

Kodungallur – V.R. Sunil Kumar

Thrissur – Alankode Leelakrishnan

Nattika – Geetha Gopi

Vaikom – Pradeep

Peerumedu – K Salim Kumar

Muvattupuzha – N Arun

Paravur – ET Tyson

Cherthala – P Prasad

Haripad – TT Jismon

Adoor – Praji Sasidharan

Karunagappally – MS Tara

Chathannoor – R Rajendran

Punalur – Ajay Prasad

Chadayamangalam – J Chinchurani

Chirayinkeezhu – Manoj Idaman

Nedumangad – GR Anil

Some senior CPI leaders like E Chandrasekharan, EK Vijayan, Chittayam Gopakumar, GS Jayalal, P.S. Supal, and V Sasi were dropped from the list. In Nattika, sitting MLA C.C. Mukundan is contesting as an Independent candidate after being denied a ticket. Former MLA Geetha Gopi is the CPI candidate there.

CPI (M) Candidate List

Thiruvananthapuram District

Neyyattinkara – K Ansalan

Vattiyoorkavu – VK Prasanth

Kattakada – IB Satheesh

Nemom – V Sivankutty

Kazhakkoottam – Kadakampally Surendran

Varkala – V Joy

Vamanapuram – DK Murali

Attingal – OS Ambika

Aruvikkara – G Stephen

Kollam District

Kollam – S Jayamohan

Iravipuram – M Noushad

Chavara – Dr Sujith Vijayan (Independent supported)

Kundara – SL Sajikumar

Kottarakkara – KN Balagopal

Pathanamthitta District

Aranmula – Veena George

Konni – KU Janish Kumar

Alappuzha District

Chengannur – Saji Cherian

Kayamkulam – U Prathibha

Ambalappuzha – H Salam

Aroor – Dalima Jojo

Mavelikkara – MS Arun Kumar

Alappuzha – PP Chitharanjan

Kottayam District

Ettumanoor – VN Vasavan

Puthuppally – KM Radhakrishnan

Kottayam – K Anilkumar

Idukki District

Udumbanchola – KK Jayachandran

Devikulam – A Raja

Ernakulam District

Kochi – KJ Maxy

Vypin – MB Shyni

Thrikkakara – Pushpadas

Thrippunithura – KN Unnikrishnan

Kalamassery – P Rajeev

Kothamangalam – Antony John

Kunnathunad – PV Sreenijin

Aluva – AM Ariff

Thrissur District

Irinjalakuda – R Bindu

Wadakkanchery – Xavier Chittilappilly

Manalur – C Ravindranath

Chelakkara – UR Pradeep

Guruvayur – NK Akbar

Puthukkad – KK Ramachandran

Kunnamkulam – AC Moideen

Palakkad District

Thrithala – MB Rajesh

Tarur – PP Sumod

Kongad – K Santhakumari

Shornur – P Mammikutty

Ottapalam – Prem Kumar

Malampuzha – A. Prabhakaran

Alathur – TM Sasi

Nenmara – K Preman

Malappuram District

Thavanur – KT Jaleel (Independent supported)

Ponnani – MK Sakeer

Nilambur – U Sharafali

Tirur – To be announced later

Tanur – V Abdurahiman

Perinthalmanna – VP Muhammed Haneefa

Mankada – MP Alavi

Vengara – K Sabah

Wandoor – KK Damodaran Master

Kozhikode District

Perambra – TP Ramakrishnan

Balussery – KM Sachin Dev

Kozhikode North – Thottathil Raveendran

Beypore – PA Muhammed Riyas

Thiruvambady – Linto Joseph

Koyilandy – K Dasan

Kuttiady – KP Kunhammad Kutty Master

Wayanad District

Mananthavady – OR Kelu

Sulthan Bathery – MS Viswanathan

Kannur District

Dharmadam – Pinarayi Vijayan

Thalassery – Karayi Rajan

Payyannur – TI Madhusoodanan

Kalliasseri – M Vijin

Azhikode – KV Sumeesh

Peravoor – KK Shailaja

Mattannur – VK Sanoj

Taliparamba – PK Shyamala

Kasaragod District

Uduma – CH Kunhambu

Manjeshwaram – KR Jayanand

Trikaripur – VPP Musthafa

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