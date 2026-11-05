'Left Front's Aggressive Trade Unionism, TMC's Flawed Policy Destroyed Bengal's Industrial Base': Suvendu Adhikari
Suvendu Adhikari says Bengal's industrial potential suffered in the past due to the lack of a sound land policy, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday pledged to put an end to extortion, syndicates and "cut money" (illegal commissions) to foster an industry-friendly environment, alleging that the previous Left Front and Trinamool Congress governments had destroyed the state's industrial base during their 34 and 15-year tenures respectively.
Adhikari alleged that during the Left Front regime, aggressive trade unionism weakened the foundations of various sectors, ranging from jute mills and tea gardens to heavy industries, weakening the industrial sector.
He further said that the subsequent Trinamool Congress (TMC) government also adopted flawed policies regarding land acquisition for industrial use, hindering the pace of industrialisation in the state.
"The current government is committed to transforming this situation. We aim to overcome past stagnation and open new doors for investment. Our primary slogan is - 'Fear out, trust in' and our ultimate slogan is - 'Invest in Bengal, grow with Bengal'," Adhikari said while unveiling the Investment Promotion Policy, 2026, ahead of Diwali.
During a press conference, he stressed that the state’s industrial potential repeatedly suffered in the past due to the absence of a sound land policy.
He said that to secure land for industrial purposes, the government will focus on both the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 and the 'land pooling' model, a framework aimed at assembling land for industries without resorting to forced acquisitions or leaving investors to negotiate at individual level.
He highlighted that land has already been facilitated for 33 industrial groups through the 'Milan Mela' platform. A key objective for the government moving forward is to resolve land-related complexities and expedite the acquisition of land required for industrial development, he explained. "This is why, alongside direct land purchase, the 'land pooling' model is being prioritised, a system that allows for the use of land for industrial and infrastructure projects based on the active participation of the original landowners," he added.
The Chief Minister also expressed concern regarding the state’s financial situation and the employment crisis. He pointed out that the state is burdened with a debt of approximately Rs eight lakh crore while more than two crore educated young men and women are facing hardships due to lack of employment opportunities.
He further said that approximately seven to eight million people have been forced to migrate to other states to work as migrant labourers in order to support their families.
To address this situation, Adhikari outlined a plan to foster industrial growth by leveraging the state's natural and mineral resources. He said that Bengal aspires to advance rapidly in terms of industry and investment, much like states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.
Citing the land acquisition hurdles, the Chief Minister said that although the previous government made numerous announcements regarding the Tajpur deep-sea port project, it did not possess the requisite land, rendering construction impossible. He mentioned that during a meeting with Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and his son Karan Adani, he proposed relocating the project to Dadanpatra-bari where the government holds approximately 1,700 acres of land.
He announced that, despite the financial burden of clearing outstanding industrial incentives, an allocated fund of Rs 5,000 crore has been set aside in the budget to promote industry.
He further claimed that Bengal's revenue income has increased by nearly Rs 4,000 crore in the current financial year compared to the previous one.
Speaking against tax evasion and money laundering, he alleged that anti-national elements have siphoned off over Rs 20,000 crore of government revenue to locations outside the country. Promising to recover these funds within the next five years, he said, "I will neither engage in corruption myself nor allow others to do so."
Adhikari said that the government's objective, through its new industrial policy, is to restore investor confidence while simultaneously resolving land-related complications to create employment opportunities.
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