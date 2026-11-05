ETV Bharat / state

'Left Front's Aggressive Trade Unionism, TMC's Flawed Policy Destroyed Bengal's Industrial Base': Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday pledged to put an end to extortion, syndicates and "cut money" (illegal commissions) to foster an industry-friendly environment, alleging that the previous Left Front and Trinamool Congress governments had destroyed the state's industrial base during their 34 and 15-year tenures respectively.

Adhikari alleged that during the Left Front regime, aggressive trade unionism weakened the foundations of various sectors, ranging from jute mills and tea gardens to heavy industries, weakening the industrial sector.

He further said that the subsequent Trinamool Congress (TMC) government also adopted flawed policies regarding land acquisition for industrial use, hindering the pace of industrialisation in the state.

"The current government is committed to transforming this situation. We aim to overcome past stagnation and open new doors for investment. Our primary slogan is - 'Fear out, trust in' and our ultimate slogan is - 'Invest in Bengal, grow with Bengal'," Adhikari said while unveiling the Investment Promotion Policy, 2026, ahead of Diwali.

During a press conference, he stressed that the state’s industrial potential repeatedly suffered in the past due to the absence of a sound land policy.

He said that to secure land for industrial purposes, the government will focus on both the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 and the 'land pooling' model, a framework aimed at assembling land for industries without resorting to forced acquisitions or leaving investors to negotiate at individual level.

He highlighted that land has already been facilitated for 33 industrial groups through the 'Milan Mela' platform. A key objective for the government moving forward is to resolve land-related complexities and expedite the acquisition of land required for industrial development, he explained. "This is why, alongside direct land purchase, the 'land pooling' model is being prioritised, a system that allows for the use of land for industrial and infrastructure projects based on the active participation of the original landowners," he added.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern regarding the state’s financial situation and the employment crisis. He pointed out that the state is burdened with a debt of approximately Rs eight lakh crore while more than two crore educated young men and women are facing hardships due to lack of employment opportunities.