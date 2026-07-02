ETV Bharat / state

Lecturer Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Student On Pretext Of Marriage In Karnataka's Ballari

Ballari: A lecturer of a private college was on Thursday arrested by Ballari Women's police station in Karnataka for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student on the pretext of marrying her.

The accused was identified as Ravikiran (45), a lecturer in the Botany department of a private college in the city. A case has been registered against him based on a complaint filed by the victim and her parents. According to the complaint, the student met the lecturer while she was studying in PUC. Ravikiran and the student soon fell in love.

It is alleged that Ravikiran took the student to secluded areas several times on the promise of marriage and sexually assaulted her. The complaint also mentioned that he sexually assaulted the student despite her opposition.