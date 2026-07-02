Lecturer Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Student On Pretext Of Marriage In Karnataka's Ballari
It is alleged that the accused took the student to secluded areas several times on the promise of marriage and sexually assaulted her.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST
Ballari: A lecturer of a private college was on Thursday arrested by Ballari Women's police station in Karnataka for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student on the pretext of marrying her.
The accused was identified as Ravikiran (45), a lecturer in the Botany department of a private college in the city. A case has been registered against him based on a complaint filed by the victim and her parents. According to the complaint, the student met the lecturer while she was studying in PUC. Ravikiran and the student soon fell in love.
It is alleged that Ravikiran took the student to secluded areas several times on the promise of marriage and sexually assaulted her. The complaint also mentioned that he sexually assaulted the student despite her opposition.
The accused is already married and has two children. Based on the complaint filed by the young woman, who has now completed her studies, the Ballari Women's Police Station has registered a case, arrested the accused and is conducting further investigation.
Earlier this year, a lecturer at a medical college on the outskirts of Bengaluru was accused of proposing to a girl student inside a classroom in the presence of other students.
The incident was reported from a medical college near Nelamangala town, 30 km north of Bengaluru. The incident reportedly happened on March 25 and came to light after videos of the lecturer allegedly proposing to the girl and students beating the lecturer outside the classroom went viral.
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