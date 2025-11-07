ETV Bharat / state

Learning By Selling: An Assam Govt School's Unique Life Skills Drive

Dibrugarh: For years, government schools in Assam have faced criticism for failing to provide quality education, pushing many students toward private institutions.

However, breaking away from this perception, a government school in Dibrugarh has introduced a unique initiative blending classroom learning with real-life experience.

At Madhupur Higher Secondary School in Dibrugarh, students were recently seen selling vegetables along the roadside instead of attending regular classroom lessons. The temporary market was set up by the school authorities to teach students lessons in responsibility, self-reliance, and practical life skills.

Students brought vegetables grown at their own homes, such as ivy gourd, mustard greens, papaya, colocasia, and lemons, and sold them to passers-by. The small market drew the attention of locals and teachers alike, who eagerly bought the produce to encourage the young sellers.