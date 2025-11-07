ETV Bharat / state

Learning By Selling: An Assam Govt School's Unique Life Skills Drive

Students brought vegetables grown at their own homes, such as ivy gourd mustard greens, papaya, lemons and sold those.

Learning By Selling: An Assam Govt School's Unique Life-Skills Drive
School students sell vegetables at the market. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 7, 2025 at 6:26 PM IST

Dibrugarh: For years, government schools in Assam have faced criticism for failing to provide quality education, pushing many students toward private institutions.

However, breaking away from this perception, a government school in Dibrugarh has introduced a unique initiative blending classroom learning with real-life experience.

At Madhupur Higher Secondary School in Dibrugarh, students were recently seen selling vegetables along the roadside instead of attending regular classroom lessons. The temporary market was set up by the school authorities to teach students lessons in responsibility, self-reliance, and practical life skills.

Students brought vegetables grown at their own homes, such as ivy gourd, mustard greens, papaya, colocasia, and lemons, and sold them to passers-by. The small market drew the attention of locals and teachers alike, who eagerly bought the produce to encourage the young sellers.

Speaking about the initiative, a teacher from the school said, "The aim is to make students understand the value of work and money, and to provide them with practical exposure to how local markets function. This will help them develop confidence and self-dependence.”

The initiative came under the guidance of the Education Department, as part of efforts to make government schools more activity-oriented and student-engaging.

Residents praised the idea, calling it an “innovative way of learning” that connects education to real-life experiences. One customer who bought vegetables from the student stall remarked, “This experience will help them plan their lives better and understand the value of hard work and money from a young age.”

