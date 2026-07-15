ETV Bharat / state

Leaders Of Rival NCP Factions Meet Fadnavis Late Night; Spark Political Buzz

Mumbai: A late-night meeting of leaders from the ruling NCP and Opposition NCP (SP) at the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has fuelled speculation about a change in political equations in the state.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of Congress leader P Chidambaram's claim that the ruling BJP is wooing the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the DMK to get their support for the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, which the government intends to bring in the Monsoon session of Parliament. There has also been buzz about the possible merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

According to sources, senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil met Fadnavis at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai late Tuesday night regarding an issue in his Uran-Ishwarpur constituency in Sangli district. Patil and ruling NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare did not meet the chief minister together, the sources said, declining to elaborate.

The government intends to bring the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill proposing to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850 and initiate delimitation in the Monsoon session of Parliament starting July 20.