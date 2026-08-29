ETV Bharat / state

Congress Leaders Pay Tributes To Late Former MP Sajjan Kumar

New Delhi: A condolence meeting was held at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on Saturday in memory of the late former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

A large number of Congress leaders and workers participated in the condolence meeting to pay their respects to the departed soil. Paying tribute, the leaders recalled Sajjan Kumar's three-term tenure as a Member of Parliament and the development work he accomplished in his constituency.

Former MLA Bhishma Sharma said Sajjan Kumar was a strong voice for rural Delhi. "He worked extensively for the development of Delhi's villages. He built the Laldora, saving inhabited land in the villages and worked tirelessly for his Outer Delhi constituency, which was then the largest in Delhi, stretching from Badarpur to Alipur. He was a great leader and worked for the poor, laborers, youth, and farmers alike," he said.

Pushpa Singh, president of the Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress, said that Sajjan Kumar was not called a "people's leader" for nothing. "He cared for everyone. Today, such a large number of people have gathered here to remember him. He did a lot for rural Delhi. Now, we all see his image in his son, Jag Pravesh Kumar. We will all work together to carry him forward. Jag Pravesh Kumar will also follow in his footsteps and serve the people," she said.