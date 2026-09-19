ETV Bharat / state

Leaders And Officials Served Dry Fruits During Discussion On Marathwada Drought As Maharashtra CM Quells Outrage

Politicians and officials were served cashews and almonds during a meeting on Marathwada drought situation. A video has gone viral showing an MP eating cashews. However the CM has quelled outrage saying it wasn't deliberate but asked administration to avoid serving such food in future ( ETV Bharat )

Nanded: The video showing Parbhani Member of Parliament, Sanjay Jadhav eating cashews and almonds during a regional drought review meeting in Nanded has sparked intense debate and public outrage across. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis downplayed the entire incident and said the administration needs to be more cautious.

On Saturday morning, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne held a meeting to discuss the drought-like situation faced by several districts of Marathwada and Vidarbha. This meeting was called a day after former Union Agricultural Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar wrote to Fadnavis asking to take measures to address the drought situation faced by several regions in Maharashtra.

Several public representatives and ministers from Latur, Hingoli, and Parbhani districts participated in it.

Cashews and almonds served

Traditionally, the state administration till two months ago would serve oily snacks and biscuits. However, since the campaign launched by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Tukaram Mundhe's for healthy food, it started serving cashews and almonds for high-level official meetings.

The meeting on Saturday focused on the severity of the drought in Marathwada and the plight of farmers. The leaders and officials were to plan and enlist all necessary remedial measures to be taken, which they were to convey to Fadnavis.

During this meeting, Jadhav was seen eating dry fruits, which caused uproar as citizens were reportedly outraged. The video has gone viral. A user reacted, "How could leaders and officials be insensitive when discussing the issue of the plight of the farmers."

Jadhav said, "If cashews and almonds are placed there, people will naturally eat them. If someone is hungry, they will definitely eat them. If this is such a major issue, ask the District Collector who is responsible. However, if I am being criticised for eating cashews and almonds, I accept responsibility."

Fadnavis urged the administration to be cautious and to act sensitively. He stated, "It is customary for the administration to place dry fruits at meetings. They should be cautious to avoid such practices. However, it is unfair to claim that someone has deliberately eaten dry fruits during the discussion on drought."