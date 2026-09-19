Leaders And Officials Served Dry Fruits During Discussion On Marathwada Drought As Maharashtra CM Quells Outrage
Fadnavis stated he has instructed all ministers to tour their regions and report the precise situation in the cabinet meeting.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Nanded: The video showing Parbhani Member of Parliament, Sanjay Jadhav eating cashews and almonds during a regional drought review meeting in Nanded has sparked intense debate and public outrage across. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis downplayed the entire incident and said the administration needs to be more cautious.
On Saturday morning, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne held a meeting to discuss the drought-like situation faced by several districts of Marathwada and Vidarbha. This meeting was called a day after former Union Agricultural Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar wrote to Fadnavis asking to take measures to address the drought situation faced by several regions in Maharashtra.
Several public representatives and ministers from Latur, Hingoli, and Parbhani districts participated in it.
Cashews and almonds served
Traditionally, the state administration till two months ago would serve oily snacks and biscuits. However, since the campaign launched by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Tukaram Mundhe's for healthy food, it started serving cashews and almonds for high-level official meetings.
The meeting on Saturday focused on the severity of the drought in Marathwada and the plight of farmers. The leaders and officials were to plan and enlist all necessary remedial measures to be taken, which they were to convey to Fadnavis.
During this meeting, Jadhav was seen eating dry fruits, which caused uproar as citizens were reportedly outraged. The video has gone viral. A user reacted, "How could leaders and officials be insensitive when discussing the issue of the plight of the farmers."
Jadhav said, "If cashews and almonds are placed there, people will naturally eat them. If someone is hungry, they will definitely eat them. If this is such a major issue, ask the District Collector who is responsible. However, if I am being criticised for eating cashews and almonds, I accept responsibility."
Fadnavis urged the administration to be cautious and to act sensitively. He stated, "It is customary for the administration to place dry fruits at meetings. They should be cautious to avoid such practices. However, it is unfair to claim that someone has deliberately eaten dry fruits during the discussion on drought."
Drought-like situation in a few regions
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared that the monsoon is now receding from the country. Drought-like conditions have emerged in several districts across the state, mainly in Marathwada and a few areas of Vidarbha.
Many crops have been damaged due to the lack of rainfall and scorching heat. On September 18, Pawar wrote a letter to Fadnavis, urging him to declare drought in these few regions. Pawar suggested urgent measures to be implemented in order to help distressed farmers.
Fadnavis stated he has instructed all ministers to tour their regions and report the precise situation in the cabinet meeting. He has asked them and officials to review the situation in their respective districts and make necessary preparations.
"The cessation of rains has led to a drought-like situation in some parts of the state. A review of every district is in progress, and after conducting panchnamas, farmers will be provided immediate assistance to the farmers," said Fadnavis.
Rainfall in Maharashtra
The IMD forecast for this year was below-normal rainfall for September and a rather deficient August. This has caused worry over water availability for irrigation and agriculture.
The uneven distribution of rain is evident as 17 districts have recorded rainfall deficit between 20-59 percent. According to Pawar, 31 out of 36 districts of Maharashtra have received below-average rainfall, resulting in a 19 per cent decline in sowing compared with last year.
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