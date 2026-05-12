ETV Bharat / state

LDF Seeks Clarification From Congress Leader V D Satheesan Over Mangaluru Meeting

Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Tuesday sought clarification from Congress leader and outgoing Leader of opposition V D Satheesan over reports regarding a controversial meeting held in Mangaluru, even as the Communist Party of India (Marxist) sharpened its attack on both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party after the Assembly election results.

Addressing the media at AKG Centre here, LDF Convener T P Ramakrishnan referred to reports surrounding the alleged Mangaluru meeting and said Congress leadership owed a clear explanation to the people of Kerala regarding the matter.

The remarks came amid escalating political tensions in the state following the Assembly election verdict, which saw the LDF suffer a major setback after a decade in power while the BJP opened its account with three seats.

CPI(M) Intensifies Political Offensive

The CPI(M) leadership simultaneously launched a broader political offensive against the Narendra Modi government at the national level.

Speaking after a two-day Politburo meeting in New Delhi on Monday, CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal urging citizens to avoid non-essential spending, including gold purchases, describing it as an indirect admission of economic distress and policy failure.

Baby alleged that instead of addressing inflation, unemployment and economic hardships, the Centre was attempting to shift the burden onto ordinary citizens through appeals for austerity and reduced discretionary spending.

“The country is witnessing severe economic difficulties, rising prices, unemployment and attacks on federalism and democratic institutions,” Baby said after the PB meeting.

At the same time, the CPI(M) undertook a preliminary review of the LDF's electoral defeat in Kerala, with Baby terming the setback "extremely serious" and "unexpected".