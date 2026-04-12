ETV Bharat / state

LDF Files Complaint Against UDF Candidate In Kerala’s Kuttanad Alleging Cash-For-Vote

Alappuzha: The LDF has filed a complaint with the EC alleging that UDF candidate Reji Cheriyan was involved in cash-for-vote practices during the Assembly election campaign in the Kuttanad constituency. The LDF election committee alleged in its complaint that Cheriyan distributed money both directly and through UPI transactions.

The Kerala Assembly polls were held on April 9, and the results for all 140 constituencies will be declared on May 4. The LDF is aiming for a third term, the UDF is seeking a comeback, and the NDA hopes to open its account in the state.

LDF leaders said on Sunday that they had also submitted a purported video in this regard to the District Returning Officer and the Chief Electoral Officer, seeking a detailed probe against the UDF candidate. Cheriyan contested the election on a Kerala Congress (Joseph) ticket, a constituent of the UDF, and took on sitting MLA Thomas K Thomas of the NCP.

Responding to the allegations, Cheriyan told reporters on Sunday that he was ready to face any probe. “I will provide a reply with evidence when the authorities seek it based on the complaint,” he said. He denied using UPI transactions.