ETV Bharat / state

Laxmi Talkies, Where First Odia Film ‘Sita Bibaha’ Was Released, Set To Be Demolished

Puri: One of the most important landmarks in the history of Odia cinema, Laxmi Talkies in Puri, is set to be demolished, marking the end of an era in the state’s cultural history. The historic cinema hall, where the first Odia film ‘Sita Bibaha’ was released, is now being pulled down to make way for an apartment complex.

The foundation of Odia cinema was laid with the film ‘Sita Bibaha’, directed and produced by Puri-based Mohan Sundar Deb Goswami. His aim was to bring Odia-language films to Odia audiences. The film was released on April 28, 1936, at Laxmi Talkies in Puri, marking a historic moment for the state’s film industry.

Laxmi Talkies in Puri (ETV Bharat)

Laxmi Talkies was established in 1936 by Fakir Charan Pande of Puri. His son, Sitaram Pande, later obtained the licence and successfully managed the theatre. Located in Ramachandi Sahi, the cinema hall once enjoyed strong audience support and regularly recorded houseful shows. Over the years, hundreds of films were screened there. However, the theatre suffered extensive damage during Cyclone Fani.

The demolition has triggered disappointment among residents and cinema lovers, who consider Laxmi Talkies an important symbol of Odia identity and cultural heritage.

Laxmi Talkies in Puri (ETV Bharat)

Chakradhar Mohapatra, a Puri resident and art enthusiast, said Laxmi Talkies had witnessed the journey of Odia cinema since its early days and held a special place in the state’s cultural history. He said the theatre was not just a cinema hall but a symbol of Odia identity. Its demolition, he added, was a setback to the state’s art and culture.

Mohapatra urged the state government to take steps to protect Odia heritage and establish at least one cinema hall in Puri. He said cinema halls and theatres were important platforms for promoting Odia films, plays and culture, and their absence could affect the preservation of the state’s cultural identity.

Laxmi Talkies (ETV Bharat)

Art enthusiast and intellectual Hector Mishra said he had several childhood memories associated with Laxmi Talkies and had watched many films at the theatre.

He said the cinema hall had a glorious history but could not survive the changing times. With the arrival of multiplexes, audiences gradually lost interest in traditional single-screen theatres. The absence of renovation and restoration efforts further contributed to their closure.

Mishra said several cinema hall owners had started using their properties for other commercial purposes after shutting down operations. He added that Puri still had cinema lovers and that a modern multiplex could attract audiences if established with government support.