Laxmi Talkies, Where First Odia Film ‘Sita Bibaha’ Was Released, Set To Be Demolished
The demolition of the Laxmi Talkies has revived demands for government intervention to preserve Odia cinema heritage and establish a modern movie theatre in Puri.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
Puri: One of the most important landmarks in the history of Odia cinema, Laxmi Talkies in Puri, is set to be demolished, marking the end of an era in the state’s cultural history. The historic cinema hall, where the first Odia film ‘Sita Bibaha’ was released, is now being pulled down to make way for an apartment complex.
The foundation of Odia cinema was laid with the film ‘Sita Bibaha’, directed and produced by Puri-based Mohan Sundar Deb Goswami. His aim was to bring Odia-language films to Odia audiences. The film was released on April 28, 1936, at Laxmi Talkies in Puri, marking a historic moment for the state’s film industry.
Laxmi Talkies was established in 1936 by Fakir Charan Pande of Puri. His son, Sitaram Pande, later obtained the licence and successfully managed the theatre. Located in Ramachandi Sahi, the cinema hall once enjoyed strong audience support and regularly recorded houseful shows. Over the years, hundreds of films were screened there. However, the theatre suffered extensive damage during Cyclone Fani.
The demolition has triggered disappointment among residents and cinema lovers, who consider Laxmi Talkies an important symbol of Odia identity and cultural heritage.
Chakradhar Mohapatra, a Puri resident and art enthusiast, said Laxmi Talkies had witnessed the journey of Odia cinema since its early days and held a special place in the state’s cultural history. He said the theatre was not just a cinema hall but a symbol of Odia identity. Its demolition, he added, was a setback to the state’s art and culture.
Mohapatra urged the state government to take steps to protect Odia heritage and establish at least one cinema hall in Puri. He said cinema halls and theatres were important platforms for promoting Odia films, plays and culture, and their absence could affect the preservation of the state’s cultural identity.
Art enthusiast and intellectual Hector Mishra said he had several childhood memories associated with Laxmi Talkies and had watched many films at the theatre.
He said the cinema hall had a glorious history but could not survive the changing times. With the arrival of multiplexes, audiences gradually lost interest in traditional single-screen theatres. The absence of renovation and restoration efforts further contributed to their closure.
Mishra said several cinema hall owners had started using their properties for other commercial purposes after shutting down operations. He added that Puri still had cinema lovers and that a modern multiplex could attract audiences if established with government support.
Debashish Ray, owner of Shri Krishna cinema hall, which was removed to facilitate the construction of Srimandir-connected Srimarg and improve facilities for devotees, said Laxmi Talkies was the first cinema hall in Puri and had a special place in the history of Odia films.
He said all five cinema halls that once operated in Puri had eventually shut down due to declining audience numbers and financial losses.
According to Ray, the lack of quality Odia films, irregular film releases and the easy availability of movies on mobile phones and digital platforms have reduced the number of people visiting traditional cinema halls.
He said cinema halls were once the main source of entertainment and regularly recorded houseful shows. However, the situation changed as audiences began watching films on digital platforms, sometimes within 24 hours of their release.
He urged the state government to support Odia film producers so that more quality films could be made and to provide incentives to cinema hall owners to help revive the industry. He also pointed out that large cinema chains such as PVR and Cinemax had an advantage because they operated theatres on a much larger scale.
The demand for at least one cinema hall and a modern multiplex in Puri has been raised for a long time. Residents have approached Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Puri MP Sambit Patra and Puri MLA Sunil Mohanty on several occasions, seeking action on the issue.
Intellectuals and residents have suggested that the state government’s Tourism Department explore the possibility of establishing a modern cinema hall in Puri under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.
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