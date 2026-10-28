ETV Bharat / state

Lawyers Vandalise Allahabad HC Judge's Courtroom For Awarding Jail To Advocate Over Seat Dispute

Prayagraj: Chairs were hurled, and shelves toppled as Allahabad High Court lawyers on Wednesday vandalised the courtroom of Justice Ajay Bhanot, who allegedly humiliated an advocate, ordered him to be jailed and asked him to apologise to a police officer following an argument over where to sit.

The incident came a day after the newly elected office-bearers of the High Court Bar Association wrote to Chief Justice Arun Bhansali, seeking action over the judge's conduct during court proceedings on October 27.

When Justice Bhanot entered his courtroom on Wednesday, lawyers opposed him, with some raising slogans. Later, a group of lawyers vandalised tables and chairs there.

Taking note, Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal directed the Registrar (Protocol) to identify the advocates involved in shouting and sloganeering through CCTV footage of the camera installed outside Court No.66 and submit a report to this court by November 19.

"After identifying the advocates, the matter may be referred to the Bar Council of UP for initiation of disciplinary proceedings as well as initiating the contempt proceedings against,” the court said.

On shouting during working hours, the court of Justice Deshwal was informed that certain advocates were protesting at Court No. 49 against Justice Bhanot.

To which Justice Deshwal observed, "Such incident amounts to interference in the court proceedings as poor litigants come to the high court for redressal of their grievance, and merely because some of the advocates have a problem with a particular court, they cannot be permitted to raise slogans, shout and disturb other courts' proceedings and use such words, which is in the nature of intimidating the court."