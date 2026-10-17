ETV Bharat / state

Lawyers Meet Neha Bora At RK Puram Police Station

New Delhi: Even as Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke's whereabouts allegedly remain unknown after his detention by Delhi Police, the All India Students' Association (AISA) said its president Neha Bora had been traced to the RK Puram police station following hours of uncertainty over her location.

AISA said Bora had been shifted from one location to another across Delhi for five hours. It alleged that lawyers reached RK Puram police station around midnight, but were not allowed to meet Bora. It further claimed police had not clarified when she would be released and were refusing to provide her medicines despite knowing she has been unwell for the past few days.

"The police is not allowing lawyers to meet Neha at RK Puram. They are not allowing medication to be given too," the AISA said in a post on X, demanding to know on what charges Bora had been kept at the police station.

"Why is Delhi Police holding Neha until midnight in a police station? When will Neha be released? Why is a women student leader being put in a police station at midnight?" AISA said.

The CJP has alleged that Dipke had been taken to an undisclosed location and it had lost contact with him, while AISA had earlier said Bora was initially taken to an Anti-Narcotics Task Force, South-West District, facility before being shifted elsewhere.

"The Delhi Police has taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location. We have lost contact with him. He is not being allowed to talk to lawyers," the CJP said in a post on X.

"Why does this government treat youth like terrorists? We are equal citizens of India and we deserve all the protections and rights of the Constitution!" it said.

"Abhijeet was just walking out of his home with a Tiranga in his hand! How can walking with a tiranga be a crime?" the CJP asked, adding that detentions would not deter people from joining the protests.

The CJP also wrote to Delhi Police inquiring about Dipke's whereabouts.

In a letter addressed to Mandir Marg station house officer, CJP leader Rohan Deshpande said, "Since his detention, we have received no information regarding his present location or the police station or facility where he is being held. This lack of information is deeply concerning."

He urged Delhi Police to immediately confirm Dipke's present whereabouts, the legal provisions invoked and the grounds communicated for his preventive detention.

He asked police to disclose under whose directions Dipke had been detained and the details of the officer responsible for his custody, adding that Delhi Police must ensure he is permitted to contact his colleagues and obtain access to legal counsel.

Former AISA president and CPI(ML) Liberation leader N Sai Balaji had earlier questioned the police over Bora's detention and the reported change in her location.

"Delhi Police please answer why Neha was detained alone by plain clothed men in a bus? Her last location shows she was taken to Anti-Narcotics Cell, Mangalapuri. Then why is the PS (police station) saying she is not there," Balaji said.

"Is Delhi Police trying to kidnap her and arrest her," he questioned.