ETV Bharat / state

Lawyers In Gujarat Protest Against Rent Bill As Govt Assures To Form Panel To Address Concerns

Ahmedabad : Lawyers across Gujarat are protesting against the Gujarat Rent Bill-2026. The bill includes provisions to repeal the Gujarat Rents, Hotel and Lodging House Rates Control Act of 1947 and implement a new contract-based rental system. Under the new law, it will be mandatory for rental agreements to be in writing, and the details must be submitted to the Rent Authority.

Bar associations in most cities of the state including Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara have been strongly opposing the bill despite the government's assurance that a committee would be formed to address the lawyers' concerns. Lawyers on Monday protested at the Metropolitan Court, Rural Court, and City Civil and Sessions Court in Ahmedabad and expressed their displeasure with the bill by raising slogans on the court premises. Additionally, lawyers held a bike rally near the Income Tax Circle.

In the morning, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, where the government assured that a committee would be formed to address the lawyers' concerns.

However, despite the assurance, lawyers have decided to continue their protest for the time being. Meanwhile, the government also made important submissions on the matter in the Gujarat High Court. Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, representing the government, assured the court that it had held discussions with the Bar Council. It has also been learned that the government has assured the court that the Governor will not sign the bill at this stage.

The Advocate General informed the court that the government is actively working on the matter and taking steps to repeal the original law. On the other hand, the Gujarat High Court expressed displeasure over the lawyers' agitation. The court stated that the sentiments of all parties must be taken into consideration.

Lawyers protest at a court in Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

Sources said, lawyers from the Vadodara Bar Association have been abstaining from court proceedings and protesting for the last five days. A large number of lawyers gathered at the Vadodara court premises and raised slogans to protest.