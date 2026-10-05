Lawyers In Gujarat Protest Against Rent Bill As Govt Assures To Form Panel To Address Concerns
The lawyers are demanding repeal of the Bill even as the government said the Governor will not sign it at this stage.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Lawyers across Gujarat are protesting against the Gujarat Rent Bill-2026. The bill includes provisions to repeal the Gujarat Rents, Hotel and Lodging House Rates Control Act of 1947 and implement a new contract-based rental system. Under the new law, it will be mandatory for rental agreements to be in writing, and the details must be submitted to the Rent Authority.
Bar associations in most cities of the state including Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara have been strongly opposing the bill despite the government's assurance that a committee would be formed to address the lawyers' concerns. Lawyers on Monday protested at the Metropolitan Court, Rural Court, and City Civil and Sessions Court in Ahmedabad and expressed their displeasure with the bill by raising slogans on the court premises. Additionally, lawyers held a bike rally near the Income Tax Circle.
In the morning, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, where the government assured that a committee would be formed to address the lawyers' concerns.
However, despite the assurance, lawyers have decided to continue their protest for the time being. Meanwhile, the government also made important submissions on the matter in the Gujarat High Court. Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, representing the government, assured the court that it had held discussions with the Bar Council. It has also been learned that the government has assured the court that the Governor will not sign the bill at this stage.
The Advocate General informed the court that the government is actively working on the matter and taking steps to repeal the original law. On the other hand, the Gujarat High Court expressed displeasure over the lawyers' agitation. The court stated that the sentiments of all parties must be taken into consideration.
Sources said, lawyers from the Vadodara Bar Association have been abstaining from court proceedings and protesting for the last five days. A large number of lawyers gathered at the Vadodara court premises and raised slogans to protest.
Vadodara Bar Association president Hasmukh Bhatt said as legal professionals, lawyers have a better understanding of the law than elected legislators. Therefore, the government should seriously consider the Bar Association's points, abandoning the committee-based approach, he said.
A large number of lawyers also gathered at the Surat District and Sessions Court to raise slogans against the Bill. Due to the strike by thousands of lawyers at the Surat court for the last four days, all judicial work has come to a complete standstill.
Gujarat Bar Council member and lawyer Jatish Sheikh said, "For the past four days, 282 lawyers' associations across Gujarat have been vehemently protesting the new rent bill. This bill gives an administrative officer the powers of a judicial officer." He further stated that a resolution was passed at a meeting chaired by Gujarat Bar Council Chairman PD Patel, stating that lawyers would abstain from work until the rent bill was withdrawn.
Lawyers in Idar, Sabarkantha, also registered their protest. Twelve associations, including the Idar Bar Association, opposed the government's new law. Lawyers said that implementing the rent bill could drastically reduce the number of pending cases in the court and raise serious questions about the judicial process.
The lawyers said they fear loss of livelihood as rental and tenancy disputes constitute a significant part of the work handled by lawyers in civil courts. The proposed transfer of rental disputes to executive authorities, bar associations contend, would substantially reduce the scope of civil litigation and affect the practice and income of advocates, particularly juniors.
According to the most significant provision of the Bill, landlords will not be able to charge a security deposit exceeding three months' rent, and the deposit must be refunded within one month after the property is vacated, following permissible deductions.
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