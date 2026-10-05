ETV Bharat / state

Lawyer Shot Dead In Bihar’s Katihar; Video Of Attack Goes Viral

Bihar Police personnel outside hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Katihar: Unidentified assailants shot dead a lawyer in broad daylight in Bihar’s Katihar on Monday, triggering panic in the busy market area, police said.

The incident took place in the Kumhar Toli area under the Town Police Station limits. Police said that three individuals surrounded advocate Azimuddin alias Guddu Ansari before one opened fire, leaving him critically injured. Ansari was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival. A video of the incident also surfaced online shortly after the attack and went viral. The footage shows the assailants calmly approaching Ansari in the middle of the crowded market. One of the attackers pulled out a firearm, pressed it against Ansari's chest, and then shot him in the head. The perpetrators fled the scene immediately after the shooting.