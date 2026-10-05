Lawyer Shot Dead In Bihar’s Katihar; Video Of Attack Goes Viral
Assailants shot dead lawyer Guddu Ansari in a Katihar market over a suspected court dispute, prompting a police manhunt after video of the murder surfaced.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Katihar: Unidentified assailants shot dead a lawyer in broad daylight in Bihar’s Katihar on Monday, triggering panic in the busy market area, police said.
The incident took place in the Kumhar Toli area under the Town Police Station limits. Police said that three individuals surrounded advocate Azimuddin alias Guddu Ansari before one opened fire, leaving him critically injured. Ansari was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
A video of the incident also surfaced online shortly after the attack and went viral. The footage shows the assailants calmly approaching Ansari in the middle of the crowded market. One of the attackers pulled out a firearm, pressed it against Ansari's chest, and then shot him in the head. The perpetrators fled the scene immediately after the shooting.
Eyewitnesses corroborated the video, saying that the attackers shot Ansari in the chest, causing him to collapse onto a roadside pavement, before firing a fatal shot to his head and escaping.
Ansari’s family said they recognised the attackers as residents of the local neighbourhood. "The killing appears to stem from a personal grudge following a dispute at the local courthouse three months ago. They had previously threatened to shoot Ansari during that altercation," said a relative.
Meanwhile, police have cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt and a comprehensive probe into the murder. “We have formed multiple teams to search for the attackers and establish the motive behind the killing. We are hopeful that the suspects will be arrested,” they said.
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