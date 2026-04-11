ETV Bharat / state

Caught On Cam: Lawyer Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Mirzapur, Past Rivalry Suspected

Mirzapur: Panic gripped Katra area of Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district on Saturday after a lawyer was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in full public view while he was out on a morning walk.

The victim has been identified as Rajiv Singh alias Rintu Singh, who happened to be the husband of head (Pradhan) of Deori village here.

According to police, the incident took place in Sadhbhavna Nagar area under Katra police station limits this morning. Rajiv Singh had stepped out for a morning walk when two persons arrived on a motorcycle, and one of them pulled out a country-made pistol and opened fire at him from a close range.

Soon, locals rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he died on the way.

Meanwhile, a CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the accused fleeing the spot after the attack.