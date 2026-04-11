Caught On Cam: Lawyer Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Mirzapur, Past Rivalry Suspected
A lawyer was shot dead while he was out on a morning walk in Mirzapur on Saturday. Police suspect an old rivalry behind the attack.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Mirzapur: Panic gripped Katra area of Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district on Saturday after a lawyer was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in full public view while he was out on a morning walk.
The victim has been identified as Rajiv Singh alias Rintu Singh, who happened to be the husband of head (Pradhan) of Deori village here.
According to police, the incident took place in Sadhbhavna Nagar area under Katra police station limits this morning. Rajiv Singh had stepped out for a morning walk when two persons arrived on a motorcycle, and one of them pulled out a country-made pistol and opened fire at him from a close range.
Soon, locals rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he died on the way.
Meanwhile, a CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the accused fleeing the spot after the attack.
Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the suspects. Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said, "Police teams reached the spot immediately and collected evidence. Some leads have been obtained and efforts are underway to arrest the accused. A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's family."
Police said victim Rajiv Singh and the suspected attacker Rajendra Sonkar belong to the same village, Deori, and had an ongoing dispute. Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder may be linked to this old rivalry.
CCTV footage showed that after the shooting, the attackers struggled to start their motorcycle and had to kick it several times. As some locals approached, the accused threatened them with a gun before fleeing the spot, police sources said.
Sources said Rajiv Singh had earlier faced two similar attacks and had informed authorities about a possible threat to his life, but allegedly no preventive action was taken.
Further investigation into the incident is underway.
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