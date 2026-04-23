ETV Bharat / state

Lawyer Dies By Suicide In Kanpur Court Premises, Blames Failure In Exam, Money Trouble

Kanpur: A 24-year-old lawyer on Thursday ended his life by jumping from the fifth floor of the court building here, police said. Priyanshu Srivastava was rushed to Ursula Horsman Memorial (UHM) hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The incident triggered chaos in the court premises, with hundreds of lawyers gathering at the spot. A team from the Kotwali police cordoned off the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Satyajeet Gupta said that Srivastava posted a two-page suicide note on his WhatsApp status shortly before the incident. His mobile phone was seized, and the note, along with other digital evidence, is under examination, he added.

According to the police, in the note, the lawyer urged that no one should harass his mother after his death and blamed no one for his move. He also mentioned his struggles — failing to clear law exams despite completing his LLB in 2025, mounting family responsibilities, financial and mental distress due to his father's ill health.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage from the court premises. "The suicide note and WhatsApp status are being closely examined," Gupta told reporters. The police sent his body for a post-mortem, and launched an investigation into the suicide, Gupta sai.