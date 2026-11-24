ETV Bharat / state

Lawyer Held in Bhubaneswar For Duping A Lady Doctor Of Rs 11 Lakh

Bhubaneswar: A lawyer has been arrested by the Capital Police in Bhubaneswar on charges of cheating a female doctor of Rs 11 lakh on the pretext of making a documentary film, police said. The accused, identified as Saranabind Ojha, was arrested on a complaint filed against him by Dr Sagarika Das a few days ago, informed the officer-in-Charge of the Capital Police Station, Radhakant Sahu.

As per the complaint of the victim, Ojha had approached her a few months back with an offer to make a documentary film and took away Rs 11 lakh from her, but no video was made even after much time passed, and hence she approached the police.

A case has been registered following the complaint filed by Dr Sagarika Das. According to the complaint, Saranabind requested Sagarika to make a documentary film. Sagarika spent Rs 11 lakh for the same a few months back. However, as time passed, Saranabind did not create any video, Sahu added.

A cheating case (No. 849/2026) has been filed on the basis of the complaint. Evidence was collected against Ojha during the course of the investigation, and he was arrested, the IIC was informed. He further said that the probe is still ongoing. Ojha was presented before the local court on Monday, and the court refused to grant him bail and sent him to judicial custody. Ojha has made a name for himself as a young orator, and he is famous for his oratory skills and bhajans