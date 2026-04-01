Lawyer And Former AAP Leader HS Phoolka Joins BJP
Phoolka said his long-standing association with the BJP and concerns over Punjab’s situation led to his decision.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Chandigarh: Senior Supreme Court advocate and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader HS Phoolka joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Wednesday. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri welcomed him into the party. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and several other senior leaders were present on the occasion.
After joining the BJP, Phoolka said, "I have been fighting for the victims of the 1984 riots for the last 40 years, and since then I have received support from the BJP. I fought my battle along with them. I have also done a lot of legal work for the BJP. I was with AAP for three years from 2014 to 2017. But from the beginning, I have had a deep association with the BJP".
Heartiest welcome to Senior Advocate Shri H.S. Phoolka Ji on joining the BJP. A man of principles and a tireless crusader for truth, his presence will be a guiding light for our party’s vision in Punjab and beyond. Let’s strengthen the hands of progress.#Punjab #BJP #HSPhoolka… pic.twitter.com/LebQl2B4UG— Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) April 1, 2026
"The situation in Punjab is very bad; there are extortion calls, the law and order situation is poor, there is a threat of drugs, and the land of Punjab will become barren in 13-14 years. But the government is not concerned about this. Therefore, I am returning to politics for Punjab. There was no better party than the BJP to return," Phoolka said.
He added, "Joining the AAP in 2014 was my biggest mistake. After entering the party, I realised that things were not as they appeared."
In a post on X, Union Minister of State Ravneet Bittu welcomed Phoolka to the party and said, "Heartiest welcome to Senior Advocate Shri H.S. Phoolka Ji on joining the BJP. A man of principles and a tireless crusader for truth, his presence will be a guiding light for our party’s vision in Punjab and beyond. Let’s strengthen the hands of progress".
Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar said that Phoolka, who has fearlessly fought for justice for the Sikh community and is respected by every Sikh with great regard, has joined the BJP.
ਸਿੱਖ ਧਰਮ ਲਈ ਨਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਲੜਾਈ ਨਿੱਡਰ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਲੜਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਐਡਵੋਕੇਟ ਐਚ ਐਸ ਫੁਲਕਾ ਜੀ, ਜਿੰਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਿੱਖ ਧਰਮ ਦਾ ਹਰ ਵਿਅਕਤੀ ਸਤਿਕਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਵੇਖਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹ ਅੱਜ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਵਿਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਿਲ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਵਰਗੇ ਉਚੇ ਕਿਰਦਾਰ ਦੀ ਸਿੱਖ ਸਖਸੀਅਤ ਦਾ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜਨਾ ਦੱਸਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਵਿਚ ਭਾਜਪਾ… pic.twitter.com/5Wy6jP8Hrs— Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) April 1, 2026
"The association of such a Sikh personality with the BJP shows that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party has been sincerely working for the Sikh community and Sikhism, and that the false narratives created by opponents are being shattered in the face of truth. Heartfelt welcome to Phoolka on joining the party," Jakhar wrote in a post on X.
Phoolka joined AAP in 2014 and quit it later. Phoolka contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as an AAP candidate from Ludhiana in Punjab but lost to Congress' Ravneet Singh Bittu, now a BJP leader and a Union minister.
In 2017, he won the Dhaka assembly seat in Punjab. Phoolka was the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab assembly for about three months in 2017. He then quit the post to fight for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases in the Delhi High Court.
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