ETV Bharat / state

Lawyer And Former AAP Leader HS Phoolka Joins BJP

Senior advocate H.S. Phoolka being felicitated by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri after he joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 ( IANS )

Chandigarh: Senior Supreme Court advocate and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader HS Phoolka joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Wednesday. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri welcomed him into the party. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and several other senior leaders were present on the occasion.

After joining the BJP, Phoolka said, "I have been fighting for the victims of the 1984 riots for the last 40 years, and since then I have received support from the BJP. I fought my battle along with them. I have also done a lot of legal work for the BJP. I was with AAP for three years from 2014 to 2017. But from the beginning, I have had a deep association with the BJP".

"The situation in Punjab is very bad; there are extortion calls, the law and order situation is poor, there is a threat of drugs, and the land of Punjab will become barren in 13-14 years. But the government is not concerned about this. Therefore, I am returning to politics for Punjab. There was no better party than the BJP to return," Phoolka said.

He added, "Joining the AAP in 2014 was my biggest mistake. After entering the party, I realised that things were not as they appeared."