ETV Bharat / state

Lawmakers In Bihar Turn To Sweets, Seeking Global Status For Regional Treats

Deputy chief minister Sinha proposed holding an exhibition inside the Assembly complex to showcase the range of special sweets available in the state as a part of Vasantotsava. ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Patna: The usually raucous debate in the Bihar Legislative Assembly took an unusually sweet turn on Monday, as lawmakers from both the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition pressed the state government to secure a prestigious geographical indication (GI) tag for some of the state's best-known traditional confections.

The 'sweet talk' ended with a resolve to hold an exhibition of the traditional sweets and desserts of Bihar at the Legislative Assembly premises on February 25.

The discussion began when Siyaram Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Barh constituency, put forth a 'starred question' to the government to ask whether it wanted to get a GI tag for 'Khobi Lai' produced in his area for centuries. It is a sweet made of puffed Amaranth (Rajgira or Ramdana) seeds and khowa (thickened milk). He described the delicacy as a marker of local cultural identity, made with traditional techniques passed down to the artisans for ages.

“If many traditional products across India have gained national and international recognition through GI tags, then Barh’s Lai also deserves protection and brand value enhancement," Singh said.

Responding on behalf of the government, state industries minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, provided details about the rigorous process, including historical documentation and research, to obtain a GI tag and said that the agriculture department sends applications related to farm products.

"The Bihar Agriculture University at Sabour in Bhagalpur sent an application to Chennai-based GI Registry on May 19, 2025, to request a GI tag for Khobi Lai. It is pending there. I will ask the agriculture department to send a letter to remind them about it," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal highlighted that Bihar had already secured the GI tag for several products, including Shahi litchi of Muzaffarpur, Katarni rice of Bhagalpur and Banka, Jardalu mango of Bhagalpur, Madhubani painting, Magahi paan (beetle leaves) of Nalanda, Silao Khaja, Makhana of Mithilanchal, Marcha rice of Champaran, Bhagalpur silk, Sujani and Sikki art. The stone art of Gaya was also mentioned.

"Many more products of Bihar can get the GI tag. We will collect information from the entire state of Bihar and work on it. The MLAs can suggest such objects from their areas. One example could be Pirukia sweets of Gopalganj," the industries minister added.

This opened the floodgates, and suggestions from several legislators flew around in the House. They advocated delicacies from their constituencies.