Lawmakers In Bihar Turn To Sweets, Seeking Global Status For Regional Treats
By Dev Raj
Published : February 23, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Patna: The usually raucous debate in the Bihar Legislative Assembly took an unusually sweet turn on Monday, as lawmakers from both the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition pressed the state government to secure a prestigious geographical indication (GI) tag for some of the state's best-known traditional confections.
The 'sweet talk' ended with a resolve to hold an exhibition of the traditional sweets and desserts of Bihar at the Legislative Assembly premises on February 25.
The discussion began when Siyaram Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Barh constituency, put forth a 'starred question' to the government to ask whether it wanted to get a GI tag for 'Khobi Lai' produced in his area for centuries. It is a sweet made of puffed Amaranth (Rajgira or Ramdana) seeds and khowa (thickened milk). He described the delicacy as a marker of local cultural identity, made with traditional techniques passed down to the artisans for ages.
“If many traditional products across India have gained national and international recognition through GI tags, then Barh’s Lai also deserves protection and brand value enhancement," Singh said.
Responding on behalf of the government, state industries minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, provided details about the rigorous process, including historical documentation and research, to obtain a GI tag and said that the agriculture department sends applications related to farm products.
"The Bihar Agriculture University at Sabour in Bhagalpur sent an application to Chennai-based GI Registry on May 19, 2025, to request a GI tag for Khobi Lai. It is pending there. I will ask the agriculture department to send a letter to remind them about it," Jaiswal said.
Jaiswal highlighted that Bihar had already secured the GI tag for several products, including Shahi litchi of Muzaffarpur, Katarni rice of Bhagalpur and Banka, Jardalu mango of Bhagalpur, Madhubani painting, Magahi paan (beetle leaves) of Nalanda, Silao Khaja, Makhana of Mithilanchal, Marcha rice of Champaran, Bhagalpur silk, Sujani and Sikki art. The stone art of Gaya was also mentioned.
"Many more products of Bihar can get the GI tag. We will collect information from the entire state of Bihar and work on it. The MLAs can suggest such objects from their areas. One example could be Pirukia sweets of Gopalganj," the industries minister added.
This opened the floodgates, and suggestions from several legislators flew around in the House. They advocated delicacies from their constituencies.
Deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha suggested the rasagullas of Barhaia. In a lighthearted exchange, he joked that ministers were quick to sample these sweets but slow to pursue their recognition.
Jaiswal replied, smilingly, that he was yet to be offered Barhahia’s rasgullas - drawing laughter from lawmakers.
Opposition, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislators and spokesperson Bhai Virendra talked about the fame of laddus made in his constituency, Maner, since the Mughal period.
Soon, legislators from multiple districts joined in, advocating for their own regional specialities, including tilkut from Gaya, anarsa, raskadam and traditional laddus.
Legislative Assembly speaker Prem Kumar pitched in, asking Jaiswal to consider 'tilkut' (a delicacy made by pounding sesame seeds and molten sugar or jaggery), to which other ministers joked that it should be taken as an order.
As the discussion broadened, it shifted beyond culinary pride to questions of local economy and regional identity.
Deputy chief minister Sinha proposed holding an exhibition inside the Assembly complex to showcase the range of special sweets available in the state as a part of Vasantotsava or spring festival. Reacting to it, the speaker fixed February 25 as the date and directed the delicacies to be brought from all over Bihar.
Jaiswal laughed and warned everybody that he would taste all the sweets first and then make a decision on considering them for the GI tag on the basis of their quality.
What began as a routine legislative proceeding turned into an unexpected reflection on how food traditions can serve as both cultural symbols and economic assets, and attract the attention of everybody.