Law Student Ran Liquor Delivery Network Targeting Dehradun College Students, Probe Finds
The accused, identified as Garvit alias Vikrant, allegedly hired young people on salaries of around Rs 15,000 a month to deliver liquor on two-wheelers.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 10:04 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand’s Excise Department has uncovered a liquor home-delivery network allegedly supplying alcohol to college students living in paying guest accommodations and hostels in Dehradun’s Bidhouli area.
The network was allegedly operated by a 25-year-old law student, who sourced cheaper liquor from Delhi and Haryana and supplied imported brands to students.
The accused Garvit alias Vikrant, allegedly hired young people on salaries of around Rs 15,000 a month to deliver liquor on two-wheelers. The Excise Department’s latest action resulted in the arrest of one alleged member of the network with 10 cases of imported liquor. The alleged mastermind was already in jail.
The network was first exposed during an Excise Department operation on the night of August 25. Officials seized a car and two scooters allegedly being used for liquor smuggling in the Bidhouli area and recovered a large quantity of liquor. Two alleged smugglers were arrested at the time.
During questioning, investigators allegedly learned that Garvit was operating the network. According to the investigation, he had prepared a rate card for liquor deliveries to students staying in PG accommodations and hostels. The rate card was circulated among students, and orders were delivered by scooter.
The entire delivery operation was allegedly coordinated through a WhatsApp group that included the delivery workers. According to the Excise Department, the workers used selfies to mark their attendance in the morning and evening. The group was also allegedly used to share delivery locations, coordinate liquor supplies and discuss payments.
Garvit allegedly led the group and hired young people, mostly between 18 and 25 years old. They were provided two-wheelers to make deliveries. After the arrest of two alleged smugglers, the Excise Department registered a case against Garvit under non-bailable Sections 63 and 72 of the Excise Act.
He allegedly went into hiding and approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. During around one-and-a-half months of investigation, the Excise Department said it collected evidence against him.
After the High Court did not grant him relief, Garvit surrendered before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court on October 7. The court subsequently sent him to jail. The Excise Department said its investigation so far indicates that Garvit was the alleged mastermind of the network. Officials are also investigating the role of other people allegedly linked to the operation.
Following the August 25 operation, the Excise Department conducted another raid at a location allegedly linked to the network and arrested Garvit’s mother after recovering a stock of liquor. Investigators also found alleged evidence of her involvement in the network.
During questioning of the arrested smugglers, investigators learned about another accused identified as Aditya. The Excise Department arrested Aditya during a raid on a rented room in Bidhouli on Thursday morning and recovered around 10 cases of imported liquor.
Officials said Aditya had rented the room a few days earlier and was allegedly preparing to supply liquor from there. The department alleged that he was selling around 20 to 25 cases of imported liquor a day.
Three scooters and one car have so far been seized in connection with the case. According to the department, the vehicles had allegedly been registered in the names of Garvit’s relatives. According to investigators, Garvit is originally from Haryana and came to Dehradun in 2022 to study law at a private university.
He also opened three cafes in the Bidhouli area and began living in Dehradun with his family. Investigators also found that he had allegedly obtained an Aadhaar card showing a Dehradun address.
Excise Inspector Diwakar Chaudhary said the latest raid resulted in the arrest of Aditya and the recovery of 10 cases of imported liquor. The department suspects that the alleged operation may have caused an annual revenue loss of Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore to the government.
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