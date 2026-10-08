ETV Bharat / state

Law Student Ran Liquor Delivery Network Targeting Dehradun College Students, Probe Finds

The network was allegedly operated by a 25-year-old law student, who sourced cheaper liquor from Delhi and Haryana and supplied imported brands to students.

The accused Garvit alias Vikrant, allegedly hired young people on salaries of around Rs 15,000 a month to deliver liquor on two-wheelers. The Excise Department’s latest action resulted in the arrest of one alleged member of the network with 10 cases of imported liquor. The alleged mastermind was already in jail.

The network was first exposed during an Excise Department operation on the night of August 25. Officials seized a car and two scooters allegedly being used for liquor smuggling in the Bidhouli area and recovered a large quantity of liquor. Two alleged smugglers were arrested at the time.

During questioning, investigators allegedly learned that Garvit was operating the network. According to the investigation, he had prepared a rate card for liquor deliveries to students staying in PG accommodations and hostels. The rate card was circulated among students, and orders were delivered by scooter.

The entire delivery operation was allegedly coordinated through a WhatsApp group that included the delivery workers. According to the Excise Department, the workers used selfies to mark their attendance in the morning and evening. The group was also allegedly used to share delivery locations, coordinate liquor supplies and discuss payments.

Garvit allegedly led the group and hired young people, mostly between 18 and 25 years old. They were provided two-wheelers to make deliveries. After the arrest of two alleged smugglers, the Excise Department registered a case against Garvit under non-bailable Sections 63 and 72 of the Excise Act.

He allegedly went into hiding and approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. During around one-and-a-half months of investigation, the Excise Department said it collected evidence against him.