Law Student Kills Female Classmate, Shoots Himself Dead In Punjab's Tarn Taran

(Left) The victim's family members at the college and (Right) CCTV footage of the classroom where the incident occurred ( ETV Bharat )

Tarn Taran: A first year law student in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Monday allegedly shot dead a lady classmate inside the classroom killing her on the spot as horrified classmates watched on.

He then shot himself dead with the pistol. The incident occurred within a few seconds leaving the deceased's classmates befuddled. The incident occurred at a renowned law college in Usma village in the district. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kaur, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan, and the accused, Prince Raj of Mallian village in Jalandhar district.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows Prince shooting Sandeep in her head and then shooting himself. As per the CCTV footage, Prince entered the classroom at around 9:15 am and walked past Sandeep. Prince appears to have not responded to Sandeep's remarks, after which she walked out. Prince followed her, and another classmate, who has not been identified, tried to intervene.

Later in the video, the third classmate is seen laughing and bringing Sandeep and Prince to the backside of the classroom. The two girls take the last bench while Prince sits in front of them. Sandeep is seen standing when Prince gets up, takes out a pistol from his bag, turns back, and shoots her in the head. Prince then takes three steps and shoots himself in the head.