Law Student Kills Female Classmate, Shoots Himself Dead In Punjab's Tarn Taran
A CCTV footage shows the accused shooting the victim in the head before shooting himself with the same pistol.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Tarn Taran: A first year law student in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Monday allegedly shot dead a lady classmate inside the classroom killing her on the spot as horrified classmates watched on.
He then shot himself dead with the pistol. The incident occurred within a few seconds leaving the deceased's classmates befuddled. The incident occurred at a renowned law college in Usma village in the district. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kaur, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan, and the accused, Prince Raj of Mallian village in Jalandhar district.
A CCTV footage of the incident shows Prince shooting Sandeep in her head and then shooting himself. As per the CCTV footage, Prince entered the classroom at around 9:15 am and walked past Sandeep. Prince appears to have not responded to Sandeep's remarks, after which she walked out. Prince followed her, and another classmate, who has not been identified, tried to intervene.
Later in the video, the third classmate is seen laughing and bringing Sandeep and Prince to the backside of the classroom. The two girls take the last bench while Prince sits in front of them. Sandeep is seen standing when Prince gets up, takes out a pistol from his bag, turns back, and shoots her in the head. Prince then takes three steps and shoots himself in the head.
As both of them slump, their classmates can be seen running around trying to grasp what just transpired.
Sandeep's family members who rushed to the spot after the incident blamed the college management for negligence. They question how a student was able to sneak in a pistol into the college. They said, "appropriate action should be taken against the college management including the principal because after the incident, the college administration did not tell the family the truth. They just talked about a fight and that Sandeep was injured."
Sandeep's mother Harjinder Kaur said she got a call from the school authorities, asking her to reach college immediately. "I was not told that she (Sandeep) was shot," Harjinder told reporters, adding that when she reached the college, she found her daughter lying motionless.
She questioned how a student could enter the college with a weapon. Police personnel reached the college soon after the incident and seized the CCTV footage. Police said the motive of the murder has not yet been ascertained and investigation into the case is on.
