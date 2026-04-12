Law Student Blames Low Attendance In Class To Acidity Caused By Pizza And Burgers, Takes It To Gujarat High Court
The student, who was barred from appearing for his exam, said he could not meet the mandatory attendance norm due to his fastfood addiction.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A fourth year LLB student's failure to meet the mandatory 75 per cent attendance norm of his university took an amusing turn in the Gujarat High Court with the case getting linked to his dietary habits.
The LLB student of Marwari University was barred from appearing for his examinations for failing to meet the mandatory 75 per cent attendance norm. The student challenged the university's decision in the high court and attributed his prolonged absence to his habit of gorging on fast food like pizza and burgers.
He said that he had been suffering from acidity for a long time, preventing him from attending classes. To bolster his argument, he presented a medical certificate detailing his illness. However, the investigation revealed something even more interesting. The doctor who examined the student stated that the his acidity was primarily caused due his habit of consuming pizza and burgers. It was also revealed that he had availed treatment four to five times in the last three months.
On the other hand, the university, citing its own rules, stated that the attendance norms are the same for all students and cannot be relaxed. However, the high court suggested finding a suitable solution so that the student's year is not wasted.
Accordingly, the university proposed that the student could take the Mid-Term 2 and final exams, but his Mid-Term 1 marks would be reduced by 15 per cent.
The student refused to accept the reduction in his Mid-Term 1 marks, which is why he did not immediately accept the proposal. Presenting the case in court, the petitioner's lawyer, Atul Sinha, stated that the student had no intention of violating any rules, but was unable to attend classes due to health issues. "The court should adopt a humanitarian approach and provide appropriate relief, keeping the student's future in mind," Sinha said.
The high court has given the student time until April 16 to submit its final decision. It has also clarified that if the petitioner does not file an affidavit, it will be considered that he does not agree with the university's proposal. The next hearing in the case will be held on April 16, where the university will present its response on merit.
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