ETV Bharat / state

Law Student Blames Low Attendance In Class To Acidity Caused By Pizza And Burgers, Takes It To Gujarat High Court

Ahmedabad: A fourth year LLB student's failure to meet the mandatory 75 per cent attendance norm of his university took an amusing turn in the Gujarat High Court with the case getting linked to his dietary habits.

The LLB student of Marwari University was barred from appearing for his examinations for failing to meet the mandatory 75 per cent attendance norm. The student challenged the university's decision in the high court and attributed his prolonged absence to his habit of gorging on fast food like pizza and burgers.

He said that he had been suffering from acidity for a long time, preventing him from attending classes. To bolster his argument, he presented a medical certificate detailing his illness. However, the investigation revealed something even more interesting. The doctor who examined the student stated that the his acidity was primarily caused due his habit of consuming pizza and burgers. It was also revealed that he had availed treatment four to five times in the last three months.

On the other hand, the university, citing its own rules, stated that the attendance norms are the same for all students and cannot be relaxed. However, the high court suggested finding a suitable solution so that the student's year is not wasted.