Law Reform Panel In Kerala Suggests Decriminalising Dowry Payments, Redefining Law

Eranakulam: In a move that could significantly alter the legal landscape around dowry in India, the State Law Reform Commission in Kerala has recommended decriminalising the payment of dowry. This would be done by amending the existing Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

This recommendation has been formally communicated to the central government, which, in turn, has informed the Kerala High Court of the proposed changes.

The Law Reform Commission's recommendation also proposes that the term dowry should be redefined. The draft amendment suggests that dowry be redefined to make it punishable for the groom or his family to seek or demand property and valuables from the bride or her family.

The state government has informed the High Court about the Law Reform Commission's recommendation. The government's response came in reply to a petition filed by Ernakulam native Telmi Jolly, regarding the proceedings in dowry harassment complaints.

The core reason behind this recommendation is the belief that decriminalising dowry payments will create a more open environment. Victims of dowry-related atrocities could then seek justice and support without stigma or fear of prosecution.

Taking note of the petition, the High Court directed the Centre to submit an affidavit clarifying its stance on the proposed amendments and on future enforcement of the law. The court issued this directive during hearings on a petition seeking a report on the action taken to implement the Dowry Prohibition Act. The case is scheduled for further consideration on February 11, 2024.