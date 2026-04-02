ETV Bharat / state

'Law Neither Differentiates Nor Discriminates': J&K HC Rejects Sufi Singer's Plea To Quash Rape Attempt Case

Srinagar: In a case that started with an argument over car parking outside a residential gate and later became an attempt-to-rape allegation, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh dismissed a plea by Sufi singer Gulzar Ahmad Ganie and others.

While holding that the case did not meet the narrow legal grounds required for exercising its extraordinary powers under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the court, in its eight-page judgment, directed police to move ahead and file the challan promptly.

Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi vacated the interim protection earlier granted to the accused and directed police to file the challan before the competent court without further delay.

The petition had been filed by Gulzar Ahmad Ganie and others, seeking to quash an FIR registered under Sections 74, 115(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with an alleged assault and attempt to rape. The FIR was registered following complaints filed by a woman resident of Rose Enclave, Shivpora in Srinagar, who alleged that the petitioners assaulted and abused her during a dispute over vehicle parking on May 29, 2025. In a second complaint filed on the same day, she further alleged that the accused had used abusive language and attempted to rape her.

The court noted that another FIR (No. 44/2025), had also been registered against some of the petitioners based on a separate complaint by the same woman. During the pendency of the quashing plea, the petitioners had secured interim protection from arrest. That protection, granted on August 6, 2025, remained in force until the final verdict.

Justice Kazmi held that the plea was devoid of merit and observed the petitioners failed to show any circumstance warranting interference under Section 528 BNSS. “At the very outset, it needs to be emphasised that the jurisdiction vested with this court in terms of Section 528 of the BNSS has consistently been held to be exercised cautiously, carefully, and sparingly,” the judge said.

The court reiterated that such powers can be invoked only to give effect to an order under the BNSS, prevent abuse of process, secure the ends of justice, or prevent miscarriage of justice. It found that none of these conditions were satisfied in the present case.

The petitioners had argued that the allegations were fabricated and exaggerated, and that the complainant was trying to settle personal scores after an earlier verbal altercation. They also challenged the police decision to merge two complaints into one FIR, calling it legally unsustainable. Their counsel relied heavily on a Supreme Court ruling in Khursheed Ahmad Chohan vs Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir & Ors to argue that the FIR should be set aside.