'Law Neither Differentiates Nor Discriminates': J&K HC Rejects Sufi Singer's Plea To Quash Rape Attempt Case
The case originates from a complaint alleging that petitioners assaulted a Srinagar-based woman over vehicle parking and later attempted to rape her.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Srinagar: In a case that started with an argument over car parking outside a residential gate and later became an attempt-to-rape allegation, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh dismissed a plea by Sufi singer Gulzar Ahmad Ganie and others.
While holding that the case did not meet the narrow legal grounds required for exercising its extraordinary powers under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the court, in its eight-page judgment, directed police to move ahead and file the challan promptly.
Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi vacated the interim protection earlier granted to the accused and directed police to file the challan before the competent court without further delay.
The petition had been filed by Gulzar Ahmad Ganie and others, seeking to quash an FIR registered under Sections 74, 115(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with an alleged assault and attempt to rape. The FIR was registered following complaints filed by a woman resident of Rose Enclave, Shivpora in Srinagar, who alleged that the petitioners assaulted and abused her during a dispute over vehicle parking on May 29, 2025. In a second complaint filed on the same day, she further alleged that the accused had used abusive language and attempted to rape her.
The court noted that another FIR (No. 44/2025), had also been registered against some of the petitioners based on a separate complaint by the same woman. During the pendency of the quashing plea, the petitioners had secured interim protection from arrest. That protection, granted on August 6, 2025, remained in force until the final verdict.
Justice Kazmi held that the plea was devoid of merit and observed the petitioners failed to show any circumstance warranting interference under Section 528 BNSS. “At the very outset, it needs to be emphasised that the jurisdiction vested with this court in terms of Section 528 of the BNSS has consistently been held to be exercised cautiously, carefully, and sparingly,” the judge said.
The court reiterated that such powers can be invoked only to give effect to an order under the BNSS, prevent abuse of process, secure the ends of justice, or prevent miscarriage of justice. It found that none of these conditions were satisfied in the present case.
The petitioners had argued that the allegations were fabricated and exaggerated, and that the complainant was trying to settle personal scores after an earlier verbal altercation. They also challenged the police decision to merge two complaints into one FIR, calling it legally unsustainable. Their counsel relied heavily on a Supreme Court ruling in Khursheed Ahmad Chohan vs Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir & Ors to argue that the FIR should be set aside.
Rejecting that line of argument, the court said the petition had drifted away from the real controversy.
“In fact, the instant petition appears to be more an attempt to raise extraneous issues. However, the court must remain focused on the real controversy and cannot permit overshadowing or to obscure the core question for determination,” Justice Kazmi observed.
The court also took a serious view of the delay in investigation, noting that almost a year had passed since the complaint was filed and yet the accused had not even been questioned by police despite there being no legal restraint against such questioning. The court said the interim order had merely barred “unwarranted coercive measures” and should never have been read as a shield against lawful investigation.
In the ruling, the judge sharply criticised the investigating agency for what appeared to be a misreading of the court’s earlier order. “It is observed that, on certain occasions, the purpose of the judicial orders suffers due to inadvertent misinterpretation or incomplete understanding of court orders by the concerned police functionaries as has happened in the instant case. The police have taken its hands off completely, presumably, by misinterpreting the order passed by this court,” the judgment said.
Justice Kazmi went further and warned that the conduct reflected in the case diary raised concerns that the status of the accused may have influenced the pace of investigation. One of the petitioners, according to the plea, is a well-known Sufi singer and an award recipient.
“The investigating agency is reminded, in unequivocal terms, that the majesty of law admits no distinction based on the stature, influence, or standing of the accused,” the judge said, adding that “law does neither differentiate nor discriminate.”
Calling further delay in filing the challan a “travesty of justice,” the court dismissed the petition along with all connected applications, vacated the interim direction, and ordered police to present the challan before the trial court “without any further delay.”
The court also directed that a copy of the judgment be sent to the Director General of Police for “information and necessary action.” It clarified that the trial court should proceed independently and not be influenced by any observations made in the high court’s order.
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