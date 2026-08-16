ETV Bharat / state

Law Equal For Every Individual And Outfit, Be It RSS Or Any Other: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday addressed a range of issues, from the Cauvery water situation and farmers’ concerns to permissions for public programmes, RSS activities and compliance with court and Election Commission directions, asserting that his government would ensure that law is equal for all organisations.

Reflecting on his political journey, Shivakumar said his present responsibility was the result of nearly 45 years of political struggle, support from the Congress, his mentors and the people. He recalled the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Mekedatu padayatra and termed them as few of the several political movements that shaped his journey.

Turning to the water situation, the Chief Minister said Karnataka faced the difficult task of protecting its farmers while meeting its legal obligation to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. “We have to save our farmers and also comply with the legal requirements. Water in our reservoirs and lakes is not sufficient, and we have to manage what is available for drinking and agriculture,” Shivakumar said.

He said farmers would have to be guided on cultivation based on water availability in reservoirs during drought period. The government, he added, remained committed to the 177.25 TMC water-sharing arrangement with Tamil Nadu while following the separate legal mechanism applicable during distress years.

On the Cauvery dispute, Shivakumar expressed confidence in the legal process and said the Supreme Court had recognised Karnataka’s right to construct dams. He stressed that the state must follow the Water Management Authority’s guidelines to ensure reservoir water was managed carefully.