Law Equal For Every Individual And Outfit, Be It RSS Or Any Other: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar
Responding to the debate over RSS programmes, Shivakumar said permission was mandatory for programmes conducted on government property, reports Mohammed Rafiq Mulla.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST|
Updated : August 16, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday addressed a range of issues, from the Cauvery water situation and farmers’ concerns to permissions for public programmes, RSS activities and compliance with court and Election Commission directions, asserting that his government would ensure that law is equal for all organisations.
Reflecting on his political journey, Shivakumar said his present responsibility was the result of nearly 45 years of political struggle, support from the Congress, his mentors and the people. He recalled the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Mekedatu padayatra and termed them as few of the several political movements that shaped his journey.
Turning to the water situation, the Chief Minister said Karnataka faced the difficult task of protecting its farmers while meeting its legal obligation to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. “We have to save our farmers and also comply with the legal requirements. Water in our reservoirs and lakes is not sufficient, and we have to manage what is available for drinking and agriculture,” Shivakumar said.
He said farmers would have to be guided on cultivation based on water availability in reservoirs during drought period. The government, he added, remained committed to the 177.25 TMC water-sharing arrangement with Tamil Nadu while following the separate legal mechanism applicable during distress years.
On the Cauvery dispute, Shivakumar expressed confidence in the legal process and said the Supreme Court had recognised Karnataka’s right to construct dams. He stressed that the state must follow the Water Management Authority’s guidelines to ensure reservoir water was managed carefully.
Shivakumar said he had prayed for adequate rainfall so that farmers could raise crops and protect their livelihoods. “I have instructed the Deputy Commissioner and the Labour Minister to organise special prayers at historical places associated with prayers for rain,” he said, adding that water levels in the Krishna, Tungabhadra and KRS reservoirs were being monitored.
Responding to the debate over RSS programmes, Shivakumar said permission was mandatory for programmes conducted on government property. Referring to RSS functionary Santhosh’s remarks that the organisation had not registered earlier and would not do so now, he said the government’s rules applied equally to every organisation and religion.
“If an application is submitted, we will provide permission and make the necessary staff arrangements according to law. Whether it is the BJP, Congress, JDS or any other organisation, everyone must follow the law,” he said.
Shivakumar cited Krishna Byre Gowda’s ‘Freedom March’ as an example of obtaining due permission before such events. He also recalled restrictions during a visit by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, saying his predecessor Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara had advised against holding a rally at a restricted location because of Supreme Court and Election Commission directions. “We did not want to misuse power. Court orders and Election Commission rules apply irrespective of political position,” Shivakumar said.
On differing interpretations of the freedom struggle, he said senior leaders were free to offer their perspectives and guidance, while the government’s responsibility was to provide clarity and ensure that established legal procedures were followed.
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