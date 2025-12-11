ETV Bharat / state

Laura Williams, US Consul General In Hyderabad, Visits Ramoji Film City

During her visit, Ms Williams was engaged in a constructive dialogue with the Group’s representatives, on promoting free expression for Telugu-speaking communities.

Laura Williams, US Consul General In Hyderabad Visits Ramoji Film City
Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director Ch Kiron, and Ch.Vijayeswari, Managing Director - Ramoji Film City, welcome Ms. Laura Williams, US Consul General in Hyderabad, during her visit on Thursday. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 11, 2025 at 9:54 PM IST

|

Updated : December 11, 2025 at 10:25 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Laura Williams, US Consul General in Hyderabad, paid a visit to Eenadu and ETV offices at Ramoji Film City on Thursday, 11 December. Williams was accorded a warm welcome by Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Kiron, and Ch. Vijayeswari, Managing Director, Ramoji Film City.

Williams, on the occasion, visited Ramoji Group media offices. She was engaged in a constructive dialogue with the group’s representatives. The discussion was focused on promoting free expression for Telugu-speaking communities and advancing collaboration in a vibrant media landscape.

The visit was a momentous one for the Ramoji Group. The interactions were held in a cordial atmosphere.

Ramoji Film City - World's Largest Studio Complex

Spread over nearly 2000 acres in Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Ramoji Film City, the world’s largest studio complex, was established by Telugu film producer and media baron late Ramoji Rao in 1996.

The Ramoji Film City has been listed in the Guinness Book of World Records because of its capacity to simultaneously host as many as 50 film sets such as models of airport, hospital, railway station, laboratories, Tihar Jail, temples, churches, mosques, man-made ancient caves, British and French residential societies, Mughal and Japanese gardens, among others.

The studio complex houses spectacular film sets, including the grand kingdom of Mahishmati. The film city also features bird sanctuary, adventure activities designed for all ages, fun-filled thrilling rides such as merry-go-rounds, bumper cars, and mini roller coasters, and replicas of wonders like Rio Carnival and the Eiffel Tower.

Read more

  1. US Consul General In Hyderabad Visits Ramoji Film City, Applauds Excellence In Media & Entertainment
Last Updated : December 11, 2025 at 10:25 PM IST

TAGGED:

LAURA WILLIAMS US CONSUL GENERAL
US CONSUL GENERAL IN RAMOJI CITY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.