Laura Williams, US Consul General In Hyderabad, Visits Ramoji Film City
During her visit, Ms Williams was engaged in a constructive dialogue with the Group’s representatives, on promoting free expression for Telugu-speaking communities.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 9:54 PM IST|
Updated : December 11, 2025 at 10:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Laura Williams, US Consul General in Hyderabad, paid a visit to Eenadu and ETV offices at Ramoji Film City on Thursday, 11 December. Williams was accorded a warm welcome by Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Kiron, and Ch. Vijayeswari, Managing Director, Ramoji Film City.
Williams, on the occasion, visited Ramoji Group media offices. She was engaged in a constructive dialogue with the group’s representatives. The discussion was focused on promoting free expression for Telugu-speaking communities and advancing collaboration in a vibrant media landscape.
The visit was a momentous one for the Ramoji Group. The interactions were held in a cordial atmosphere.
Ramoji Film City - World's Largest Studio Complex
Spread over nearly 2000 acres in Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Ramoji Film City, the world’s largest studio complex, was established by Telugu film producer and media baron late Ramoji Rao in 1996.
The Ramoji Film City has been listed in the Guinness Book of World Records because of its capacity to simultaneously host as many as 50 film sets such as models of airport, hospital, railway station, laboratories, Tihar Jail, temples, churches, mosques, man-made ancient caves, British and French residential societies, Mughal and Japanese gardens, among others.
The studio complex houses spectacular film sets, including the grand kingdom of Mahishmati. The film city also features bird sanctuary, adventure activities designed for all ages, fun-filled thrilling rides such as merry-go-rounds, bumper cars, and mini roller coasters, and replicas of wonders like Rio Carnival and the Eiffel Tower.
