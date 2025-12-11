ETV Bharat / state

Laura Williams, US Consul General In Hyderabad, Visits Ramoji Film City

Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director Ch Kiron, and Ch.Vijayeswari, Managing Director - Ramoji Film City, welcome Ms. Laura Williams, US Consul General in Hyderabad, during her visit on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Laura Williams, US Consul General in Hyderabad, paid a visit to Eenadu and ETV offices at Ramoji Film City on Thursday, 11 December. Williams was accorded a warm welcome by Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Kiron, and Ch. Vijayeswari, Managing Director, Ramoji Film City.

Williams, on the occasion, visited Ramoji Group media offices. She was engaged in a constructive dialogue with the group’s representatives. The discussion was focused on promoting free expression for Telugu-speaking communities and advancing collaboration in a vibrant media landscape.

The visit was a momentous one for the Ramoji Group. The interactions were held in a cordial atmosphere.

