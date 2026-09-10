Several Injured As Bridge Launcher Collapses In Bihar's Vaishali
One worker is still trapped under the rubble in the mishap that occurred near Jalalpur village under Lalganj block.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Vaishali: Several labourers were injured when a launcher used in the construction of a bridge on a four-lane highway collapsed at Vaishali in Bihar on Thursday morning.
One worker is still trapped under the rubble in the mishap that occurred near Jalalpur village under Lalganj block. According to locals, five to seven labourers sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. One worker, reportedly a resident of neighbouring Muzaffarpur district, remains trapped and is said to be in critical condition.
Rescue teams used gas cutters to remove parts of the structure and reach him. The incident occurred at the site of an under-construction overbridge on the Gandak river corridor, around half a km before the river near Jalalpur village, eyewitnesses said. Villagers claimed they provided water to the trapped worker while waiting for rescue personnel to arrive.
As rescue operations gathered pace, a large number of locals assembled at the site, expressing anger over what they described as delays in the emergency response. Villagers and workers alleged that adequate safety equipment, including safety belts, had not been provided at the construction site. They also claimed emergency arrangements were insufficient following the collapse.
Some residents further alleged that parts of the structure had shown signs of sinking before the accident, raising questions about construction quality. Following the incident, Gopal Mandal, SDPO of Lalganj Sadar-2, along with police personnel, Block Development Officer Sujit Kumar, local representatives and other administrative officials, reached the site to oversee rescue and crowd-management efforts.
Vaishali SP Shubhank Mishra said NH 139W was being constructed under the Bharat Mata Pariyojana. The launcher, which was used to load materials onto the bridge, fell. Around Seven workers were injured in the accident. All were given first aid. Three workers have been referred to Sadar Hospital, he said.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse and the safety measures in place at the construction site. Further details on the injured workers are awaited.
बिहार में फिर एक पुल गिरा!— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 10, 2026
वैशाली जिले में भ्रष्टाचार के बोझ से फिर एक ओर निर्माणाधीन पुल गिर जाने से करीब आधा दर्जन मजदूरों के दबने और घायल होने की खबर है। कई मजदूरों की हालत गंभीर है।
घटिया निर्माण सामग्री, खराब गुणवत्ता, मानकों की अनदेखी जांच में अनियमितता और एनडीए नेताओं का… pic.twitter.com/kRclnO00Nx
Meanwhile, leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav targeted the state government over the incident. In a post on X, he wrote, "Another bridge collapses in Bihar! In Vaishali district, reports indicate that nearly half a dozen laborers were trapped and injured after yet another under-construction bridge collapsed under the weight of corruption. Several laborers are in critical condition. Substandard construction materials, poor quality, disregard for standards, irregularities in inspections, and the corrupt role of NDA leaders are the main reasons behind the continuous bridge collapses. As expected, the corrupt NDA government will once again cover up its corruption".
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