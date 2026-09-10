ETV Bharat / state

Several Injured As Bridge Launcher Collapses In Bihar's Vaishali

Vaishali: Several labourers were injured when a launcher used in the construction of a bridge on a four-lane highway collapsed at Vaishali in Bihar on Thursday morning.

One worker is still trapped under the rubble in the mishap that occurred near Jalalpur village under Lalganj block. According to locals, five to seven labourers sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. One worker, reportedly a resident of neighbouring Muzaffarpur district, remains trapped and is said to be in critical condition.

Rescue teams used gas cutters to remove parts of the structure and reach him. The incident occurred at the site of an under-construction overbridge on the Gandak river corridor, around half a km before the river near Jalalpur village, eyewitnesses said. Villagers claimed they provided water to the trapped worker while waiting for rescue personnel to arrive.

As rescue operations gathered pace, a large number of locals assembled at the site, expressing anger over what they described as delays in the emergency response. Villagers and workers alleged that adequate safety equipment, including safety belts, had not been provided at the construction site. They also claimed emergency arrangements were insufficient following the collapse.