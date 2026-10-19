ETV Bharat / state

Latur Man Stripped, Assaulted; Petrol Poured On Private Parts; Viral Video Prompts Police Probe

Latur: Police in Maharashtra’s Latur district have launched a probe after a viral video purportedly showed a group of individuals stripping a young man and thrashing him with belts before pouring petrol on his private parts, an official said on Sunday.

The alleged crime was committed within the jurisdiction of MIDC police station, he said. Preliminary inquiry suggests that the incident took place over two months ago. The victim had reportedly left the place after the assault.

Police have identified the man and requested him to come forward to record his statement, the official said, adding that he did not approach the police despite the severe assault.

The accused allegedly stripped the victim, hit him with belts and kicked and punched him before pouring petrol on his private parts. They allegedly recorded the assault on a mobile phone and circulated the video in social media groups, the official said.

“We have launched a probe after coming across the video. The exact sequence of events and other details are expected to emerge after the victim’s statement is recorded,” the official said. (More details are awaited)