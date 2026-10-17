ETV Bharat / state

Latur Declared 'Water Scarcity Zone'; Restrictions On Borewells, Groundwater Extraction Begin

Latur: The Latur administration has declared the district as a 'water scarcity zone' for a period of one year and imposed restrictions on groundwater extraction and borewell digging under the Maharashtra Groundwater (Development and Management) Act 2009, an official said on Saturday.

Lack of rain this monsoon has led to a decline of around 4.58 metres in groundwater level in the district, the official added. Collector and District Disaster Management Authority chairman Bharat Bastewad issued the order to regulate groundwater use and avert a potential shortage of drinking water in the coming months, the official said.

"Under the order, digging wells or borewells deeper than 60 metres for agricultural or industrial purposes has been prohibited. Digging of new borewells is also prohibited within 500 metres of public drinking water sources. Borewells dug in violation of the restrictions will be seized or sealed," he said.

The administration has temporarily prohibited unrestricted extraction of groundwater for commercial purposes and irrigation from existing private wells and borewells located within a one-kilometre radius or influence zone of public drinking water sources, the official said, citing the order.

The order also prohibits the commercial sale and transportation of groundwater through tankers without prior permission from the competent authority, he said.