Latha Rajinikanth Launches ‘Makkal Medai’ Movement Amid Political Churn In Tamil Nadu
To announce the movement, Latha released a video message on Friday inviting citizens from all walks of life to join the movement.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
Chennai: Amid heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu following former BJP leader K. Annamalai's announcement of a new political movement, Latha Rajinikanth, wife of superstar Rajinikanth, has unveiled a new public platform called 'Makkal Medai' (People's Platform).
To announce the movement, Latha released a video message on Friday inviting citizens from all walks of life who aspire to bring positive change to society to join the movement. In her message, she called on people to unite and emerge as a strong people's force capable of driving constructive social change.
“Let us all come together, become a powerful force of the people and accomplish meaningful things. Anyone interested can join the movement. Come forward to serve society and create positive change through collective action,” she said.
Latha Rajinikanth in the video said that the platform aims to bring together experienced individuals from various fields, including senior citizens, retired and serving IAS and IPS officers, government officials, teachers and professionals from different sectors to contribute their expertise for the development of Tamil Nadu.
She said the movement would focus on public welfare initiatives and nurturing local leadership across constituencies. “We want people to work for the benefit of Tamil Nadu and their respective regions. Our goal is to identify and groom grassroots leaders,” she said.
As part of the launch, Latha Rajinikanth also shared details for citizens interested in joining the initiative, including a dedicated mobile number and email address for registration and participation.
The announcement comes on the same day that Annamalai announced to quit the BJP and launch a new movement called 'We The Leader'. He has indicated that the organisation could eventually be turned into a political party and contest the 2031 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
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