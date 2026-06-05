ETV Bharat / state

Latha Rajinikanth Launches ‘Makkal Medai’ Movement Amid Political Churn In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Amid heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu following former BJP leader K. Annamalai's announcement of a new political movement, Latha Rajinikanth, wife of superstar Rajinikanth, has unveiled a new public platform called 'Makkal Medai' (People's Platform).

To announce the movement, Latha released a video message on Friday inviting citizens from all walks of life who aspire to bring positive change to society to join the movement. In her message, she called on people to unite and emerge as a strong people's force capable of driving constructive social change.

“Let us all come together, become a powerful force of the people and accomplish meaningful things. Anyone interested can join the movement. Come forward to serve society and create positive change through collective action,” she said.

Latha Rajinikanth in the video said that the platform aims to bring together experienced individuals from various fields, including senior citizens, retired and serving IAS and IPS officers, government officials, teachers and professionals from different sectors to contribute their expertise for the development of Tamil Nadu.