Angel Chakma Murder Case: Five Arrested, Sixth Accused Still Absconding After One Month

Addressing allegations of racial abuse, the SSP said that claims made on social media by family members cannot be treated as legal evidence unless formally recorded. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Nearly a month has passed since the brutal attack on Tripura student Angel Chakma in Dehradun. So far, the police have arrested five accused, including two juveniles, while the sixth accused remains at large. A reward of ₹1 lakh has been announced for information leading to the arrest of the fugitive, and the State Task Force (STF) has also been roped in to assist the investigation.

Five accused have been taken into custody, while one accused, reportedly of Nepali origin, is still on the run. SIT in-charge Bhaskar said that after the announcement of the ₹1 lakh reward, both SIT and STF teams are actively tracking the suspect, particularly in areas close to the Nepal border. “We are hopeful that the absconding accused will be arrested soon,” he said.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said the investigation is still ongoing and teams are working round the clock to nab the remaining accused. Addressing allegations of racial abuse, the SSP said that claims made on social media by family members cannot be treated as legal evidence unless formally recorded.

“The investigating officer has requested the family, through email, to record their statements officially. So far, we have not received any response. If the family submits a formal statement, relevant sections will be added accordingly,” Singh said. He added that while certain charges have already been enhanced following Angel’s death, further legal action would depend on verified statements and evidence.

The SSP also noted the practical challenges in arresting the accused who may have crossed into Nepal, stating that the police are following all legal procedures for a possible cross-border arrest.

Police officials said the caste- or race-related angle remains sensitive, especially since the victim and the accused were not previously acquainted. “If they did not know each other, it raises questions about how caste or racial identity could have been known,” the SSP said, adding that the police would act strictly on the basis of what the family states officially. He reiterated that the Uttarakhand government and police stand firmly with the victim’s family.