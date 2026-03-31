ETV Bharat / state

Late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's Hyderabad House Seized Over Tax Dues

The G+4 structure is located in Srinagar colony under the limits of Circle 38 in the Yousufguda area. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: A residential house of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa has been seized by municipal authorities in Hyderabad on Tuesday over property tax arrears.

Officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sealed the G+4 structure in Srinagar colony under the limits of Circle 38 in the Yousufguda area. Officials said the property bearing house number 8-3-1099/A is registered in the name of Jayalalithaa, and the property tax arrears accumulated to over Rs 82 lakh since 2017.

After accounting for applicable rebates under the OTS (One-Time Settlement) scheme, the outstanding tax arrears amount to Rs 82,91,822. As the OTS will remain valid only till March 31, the arrears are likely to increase further. The building was assessed under the commercial category as it was being used as a private office, leading to higher tax liability.

Notices were issued last month by Deputy Commissioner Suresh to individuals associated with the property. As the concerned individuals failed to respond, the house was sealed by GHMC officials led by Assistant Municipal Commissioner Balraj. "We followed due procedure. Notices were issued, but there was no compliance. Hence, we had to proceed with the seizure," an official said.