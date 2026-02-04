ETV Bharat / state

Late Poet Munawwar Rana's Daughter Alleges Triple Talaq and Dowry Harassment

Lucknow: Shifa Rana, daughter of the late poet Munawwar Rana, has accused her husband, Saqib, of giving her triple talaq (instant divorce) and throwing her out of the house. In a complaint filed with the Saadatganj police station in Lucknow, Shifa stated that her in-laws not only harassed her, but also demanded Rs 20 lakh and a flat as dowry. The police have registered a case under the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Triple Talaq Act and have started an investigation.

Shifa Rana married Syed Mohammad Saqib, a resident of Karimganj, on December 19, 2013. According to the victim, at the time of the marriage, her father gave gold and diamond jewellery and Rs 10 lakh in cash as dowry. She alleged that immediately after the marriage, her husband Saqib and her father-in-law started putting pressure on her for more dowry.

The victim told the police that on April 9, 2025, her husband verbally abused and brutally assaulted her. According to Shifa, in a fit of rage, Saqib pronounced triple talaq and forcibly threw Shifa out of the house. She also alleged that her husband locked their two children at a room and did not allow her to take them with her.