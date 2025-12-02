ETV Bharat / state

'Late-Night Video Calls, Obscene Remarks': Haryana Varsity Girls Accuse 3 Teachers of Harassment

Jind: Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University in Haryana has hit the headlines after multiple female students levelled serious harassment allegations against three faculty members. A complaint—sent to the Governor, vice chancellor, Prime Minister’s Office, Women’s Commission, Union Education Minister, Chief Minister, and State Education Minister—has evoked an uproar on the campus.

Although the complaint does not reveal the identities of the students, a WhatsApp chat allegedly detailing the entire incident has gone viral, intensifying pressure on the administration.

Acting swiftly, the vice chancellor has constituted an investigation committee and prevented the three accused teachers from attending the university till further orders.

ABVP, Kisan Chhatra Ekta Sangthan, and NSUI activists protested at the university. ABVP national executive member, Rohan Saini, said, "Teachers at the university have harassed female students. A girl has sent a formal complaint to the Chief Minister and the Governor about this matter.”

In a show of protest, student organisations have burnt effigies of the three teachers in connection with the incident. The students threatened a bigger protest if the university authorities fail to take immediate action. They also demanded that the matter be immediately reported to Jind Police, Women's Commission, and Scheduled Caste Commission.