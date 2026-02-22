ETV Bharat / state

Late-Night Drama At Rajiv Bhawan: Assam 'Reveals' Why Priyanka Gandhi Worked Until 3 AM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday night shed light on what he claimed to be the reason why Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stayed at Rajiv Bhawan, the Congress party headquarters in Guwahati, until 3 AM during her recent visit.

Priyanka Gandhi, who visited Assam as the AICC screening committee chairman to oversee preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections, was reported to have held meetings with Congress leaders and workers late into the night. However, Chief Minister Sarma claims her late-night activity was not about work, but about resolving internal conflicts within the Congress party.

According to Sarma, Priyanka Gandhi was forced to mediate disputes that erupted after a letter from AICC General Secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh instructed Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi to share organisational responsibilities with three working presidents. Sarma said Gaurav Gogoi did not follow these instructions, causing friction among party members.