Late CPI Leader's Wife Cheated Of Rs 10.91 Lakh By Cyber Criminals In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BV Vijayalakshmi, the wife of late CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy was cheated of Rs. 10.91 lakh by cyber criminals who lured her with a fake investment video circulated on social media in the name of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Following a complaint by the victim, a case has been registered by the Cyberabad Cybercrime Police. Vijayalakshmi (75), a retired bank employee, reportedly came across an advertisement on social media in December last year. The advertisement carried a purported video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and claimed to be a lucrative investment opportunity under the supervision of SEBI.

The advertisement stated that a company named Quantapulse was offering trading services with the promise of high returns. Believing the claims to be genuine, Vijayalakshmi clicked on the link provided below the video. Vijayalakshmi was contacted on WhatsApp by a person who identified himself as Aditya Subramaniam and claimed to be a financial advisor. Acting on his instructions, Vijayalakshmi registered her personal details on a mobile application and paid Rs 13,000 as an entry fee.

On January 30, she transferred Rs 1.99 lakh as part of the investment. Subsequently, another person, identifying himself as Adam Smith from the United Kingdom, contacted her and claimed that USD 32,000 had been credited to her trading account. He asked her to share her State Bank of India account details for verification.